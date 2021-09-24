2021–22 Dance Magazine Scholarship Guide

Dozens of funding opportunities for dance training at the program of your choice. See program websites for details on how to apply.
Key:
M=Merit-based award
N=Need-based award
Against The Grain Productions
Dallas, TX
Contact: Against The Grain Productions
outreach@againstthegrainproductions.com
mnt.32c.myftpupload.com
Against The Grain Artistic Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000
Pays for: Tuition and fees for an Asian-American college student pursuing a degree in the performing arts, visual arts, journalism and/or mass communications
Deadline: TBD 2022
AmeriDance/Eastern/STUDIO LIVE!
Westerville, OH
Contact: Tiffiny Robinson-Smith
614.898.1000
tsmith@ameridanceinc.com
americheerfamilyofbrands.com
Dancer of the Year (M)
Amount: $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for college or university
Deadline: TBD 2022
Australian Dance Council–Ausdance Inc. (Ausdance National)
Canberra, Australia
Contact: Lizzie Vilmanis
+61.402.018.475
lizzie.vilmanis@ausdance.org.au
ausdance.org.au
Ausdance Peggy van Praagh Choreographic Fellowship (M)
Amount: Up to $10,000 (1)
Pays for: Choreographic development for mid-career choreographers (35+ years)
Deadline: TBD 2022
Keith Bain Choreographic Travel Fellowship (M)
Amount: Up to $5,000 (1)
Pays for: Supports international travel and choreographic development for emerging choreographers (under 40 years old) across any dance genre
Deadline: TBD 2022
Brown Girls Do Ballet
Dallas and Fort Worth, TX
Contact: Brown Girls Do Ballet
214.233.5012
info@browngirlsdoballet.com
browngirlsdoballet.com
Kennedy George and Ava Holloway Dance for Change Scholarship (N)
Amount: TBD (varies)
Pays for: Tuition and additional costs associated with dance needs; open to female dancers of color ages 6–16 enrolled in a yearlong dance program
Deadline: Rolling, reviewed quarterly
Brown Girls Do Ballet Micro Grant Program (N)
Amount: TBD (varies)
Pays for: Costs for travel, education, and professional tools for small dance programs and dancers
Deadline: Rolling
Brown Girls Do Ballet Summer Intensive Scholarship (N)
Amount: $500
Pays for: Additional costs associated with a summer intensive (pointe shoes, dancewear, travel expenses, etc.). For a dancer age 9–18 registered in a summer intensive program.
Deadline: TBD 2022
Chicago National Association of Dance Masters
Rockford, IL
Contact: Michele St. Clair
815.397.6282
dance@cnadm.com
cnadm.com
CNADM College Scholarship (M/N)
Amount: $2,000 (1), $1,500 (1), $1,000 (1), $500 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for college where recipient is in their second year or further with a major or minor in dance; must be a CNADM member or student of a member
Deadline: June 1, 2022
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Washington, DC
Contact: 202.263.2800
scholarships@cbcfinc.org
cbcfinc.org/scholarships
CBC Spouses Performing Arts Scholarship (M)
Amount: $5,000 (10)
Pays for: Tuition for African-American and Black graduating high school seniors or scholars pursuing an undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree in the performing arts
Deadline: TBD 2022 (applications open January 2022)
Dance Council of North Texas
Dallas, TX
Contact: Mair Cawston
maircawston@yahoo.com
thedancecouncil.org
George Skibine Men's Ballet Scholarship (M)
Amount: $500 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for a male dancer to attend any ballet summer program at least 100 miles from home studio
Deadline: February 9, 2022
Charles Andrew Kulp Memorial Modern Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for any summer program in modern/contemporary dance at least 100 miles from home studio
Deadline: February 9, 2022
Marjorie Tallchief Ballet Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for any summer program in ballet at least 100 miles from home studio
Deadline: February 9, 2022
ICHF Scholarship (M)
Amount: $500 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for any Indian classical dance or another traditional dance discipline workshop or program
Deadline: February 9, 2022
Dance USA Performing Arts Championships
Las Vegas, NV
Contact: Tiffanie Kalisz
702.242.9699
danceusatk@yahoo.com
danceusadance.com
ART Scholarship (America's Rising Talent Scholarship (M)
Amount: Less than $250 (1 per year at National Finals)
Pays for: Tuition; for continuing education in dance training, to use at winner's discretion
Deadline: Awarded at National Finals by the national judges and directors
Mark Marino Scholarship (M)
Amount: $250–$500 (1 per year at National Finals)
Pays for: Tuition; for continuing education in dance training, to use at winner's discretion
Deadline: Awarded at National Finals by national judges and directors
DanceWear Corner
Contact: Jon DeMott
social@dancewearcorner.com
dancewearcorner.com
Kathryn Morgan by DWC Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (varies)
Pays for: Tuition for dance training, competition, master classes or summer study
Deadline: Pending (scholarships awarded quarterly)
DWC Travel Scholarship (N)
Amount: $500 (varies)
Pays for: Travel expenses for competitions, conventions, summer programs and other dance-related events
Deadline: Twice per year; subscribe to newsletter or follow on social media for more details
DWC Praise and Liturgical Scholarship (N)
Amount: $500 (varies)
Pays for: Cost of praise and liturgical dancewear needs
Deadline: Twice per year; subscribe to newsletter or follow on social media for more details
DWC Gives Back (N)
Amount: Ongoing and donation-based; depends on specific needs (varies)
Pays for: Sponsorship for studio-related expenses
Deadline: Ongoing
Dancing Angels Foundation
Autryville, NC
Contact: Louise Cantrell
914.374.3827
dancingangelsfoundation@gmail.com
dancingangelsfoundation.org
Amount: $500–$4,000 (varies) (M/N)
Pays for: Tuition for dance training, and housing in some cases
Deadline: Rolling
Foundation for Excellence in Education
Tallahassee, FL
Contact: Lisa K. Raguso
850.345.6284
lisa@excelined.org
artsforlifeaward.org
Arts for Life! Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (25)
Pays for: Tuition
Deadline: Application period runs September 1–February 4; must be a graduating high school senior in Florida to apply
Las Casas Foundation
San Antonio, TX
Contact: 210.223.4343
info@lascasasfoundation.org
lascasasfoundation.org
Performing Arts Scholarship Program—Joci Awards (M)
Amount: TBD (varies) (25 finalists across different performing arts disciplines)
Pays for: Tuition to the college of awardee's choice; open to students in grades 9–12
Deadline: Prior to 2022 Joci Awards showcase; for high school students in Texas
Mary Doctor Performing Arts Scholarship
Charlotte, NC
704.348.5770
Contact: Blumenthal Education Department
educationdepartment@blumenthalarts.org
blumenthalarts.org
Amount: Up to $40,000 (up to 2) (N)
Pays for: Tuition and fees
Deadline: Early spring 2022; for high school seniors in specific Charlotte-region counties
National Dance Education Organization
Silver Spring, MD
Contact: Kari Schrade
301.585.2880
nhsda@ndeo.org
nhsda-ndeo.org/nhsdaaward
National Honor Society for Dance Arts Award (M)
Amount: $250 (2), $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition, living expenses or dance education opportunities
Deadline: January 28, 2022; must be inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) Secondary Program; applicants may be eligible for a state award if an NDEO state affiliate chooses to present one
New York City Dance Alliance
New York, NY
Contact: info@nycdance.com
nycdance.com
NYCDA Foundation College Scholarship Program (M)
Amount: $5,000–$25,000 (varies)
Pays for: Tuition payments towards the college dance or musical theater program of the applicant's choice
Deadline: Apply by attending scholarship audition; in conjunction with NYCDAF Destiny Rising Fundraiser (2022)
Off the Lane
New York, NY
Contact: annreinkingscholarship@offthelane.org
offthelane.org
Ann Reinking Scholarship Program (M/N)
Amount: $5,000 (1)
Pays for: Monetary support and mentorship for a young dancer moving to New York City looking to pursue a career in dance and/or theater; open to highly proficient dancers ages 18–22
Deadline: TBD 2022
Princess Grace Foundation–USA
New York, NY
Contact: Princess Grace Foundation–USA
212.317.1470
info@pgfusa.org
pgfusa.org
Amount: $10,000 (M)
Pays for: Unrestricted cash grant to directly support the artist
Deadline: 2022 applications will be available in January 2022; involves a two-step application process in which the applicant must be nominated
Talent on Parade
Haysville, KS
Contact: Audra Key
316.522.4836
office@talentonparade.com
talentonparade.com
TOP Senior Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (3)
Pays for: Tuition
Deadline: May 2022; for high school seniors participating in TOP national events; submit form, essay and headshot online via the Senior Scholarship quicklink on talentonparade.com
U.S. All Star Federation
Memphis, TN
Contact: Gena Evans
gevans@usasf.net
usasf.net
U.S. All Star Federation College Scholarship (M)
Amount: $2,500–$10,000 (15)
Pays for: Tuition; funds are submitted to the college or university in the recipient's name
Deadline: February 1, 2022
YoungArts
Miami, FL
Contact: 305.377.1140
apply@youngarts.org
youngarts.org
Amount: Up to $10,000 (approximately 700) (M)
Pays for: Unrestricted awards used at the applicant's discretion
Deadline: October 15, 2021