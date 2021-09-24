Getty Images

2021–22 Dance Magazine Scholarship Guide

Shannon Woods
Sep 24, 2021

Dozens of funding opportunities for dance training at the program of your choice. See program websites for details on how to apply.

Key:
M=Merit-based award
N=Need-based award

Against The Grain Productions
Dallas, TX
Contact: Against The Grain Productions
outreach@againstthegrainproductions.com
mnt.32c.myftpupload.com
Against The Grain Artistic Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000
Pays for: Tuition and fees for an Asian-American college student pursuing a degree in the performing arts, visual arts, journalism and/or mass communications
Deadline: TBD 2022

AmeriDance/Eastern/STUDIO LIVE!
Westerville, OH
Contact: Tiffiny Robinson-Smith
614.898.1000
tsmith@ameridanceinc.com
americheerfamilyofbrands.com
Dancer of the Year (M)
Amount: $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for college or university
Deadline: TBD 2022

Australian Dance Council–Ausdance Inc. (Ausdance National)
Canberra, Australia
Contact: Lizzie Vilmanis
+61.402.018.475
lizzie.vilmanis@ausdance.org.au
ausdance.org.au
Ausdance Peggy van Praagh Choreographic Fellowship (M)
Amount: Up to $10,000 (1)
Pays for: Choreographic development for mid-career choreographers (35+ years)
Deadline: TBD 2022
Keith Bain Choreographic Travel Fellowship (M)
Amount: Up to $5,000 (1)
Pays for: Supports international travel and choreographic development for emerging choreographers (under 40 years old) across any dance genre
Deadline: TBD 2022

Brown Girls Do Ballet
Dallas and Fort Worth, TX
Contact: Brown Girls Do Ballet
214.233.5012
info@browngirlsdoballet.com
browngirlsdoballet.com
Kennedy George and Ava Holloway Dance for Change Scholarship (N)
Amount: TBD (varies)
Pays for: Tuition and additional costs associated with dance needs; open to female dancers of color ages 6–16 enrolled in a yearlong dance program
Deadline: Rolling, reviewed quarterly
Brown Girls Do Ballet Micro Grant Program (N)
Amount: TBD (varies)
Pays for: Costs for travel, education, and professional tools for small dance programs and dancers
Deadline: Rolling
Brown Girls Do Ballet Summer Intensive Scholarship (N)
Amount: $500
Pays for: Additional costs associated with a summer intensive (pointe shoes, dancewear, travel expenses, etc.). For a dancer age 9–18 registered in a summer intensive program.
Deadline: TBD 2022

Chicago National Association of Dance Masters
Rockford, IL
Contact: Michele St. Clair
815.397.6282
dance@cnadm.com
cnadm.com
CNADM College Scholarship (M/N)
Amount: $2,000 (1), $1,500 (1), $1,000 (1), $500 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for college where recipient is in their second year or further with a major or minor in dance; must be a CNADM member or student of a member
Deadline: June 1, 2022

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Washington, DC
Contact: 202.263.2800
scholarships@cbcfinc.org
cbcfinc.org/scholarships
CBC Spouses Performing Arts Scholarship (M)
Amount: $5,000 (10)
Pays for: Tuition for African-American and Black graduating high school seniors or scholars pursuing an undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree in the performing arts
Deadline: TBD 2022 (applications open January 2022)

Dance Council of North Texas
Dallas, TX
Contact: Mair Cawston
maircawston@yahoo.com
thedancecouncil.org
George Skibine Men's Ballet Scholarship (M)
Amount: $500 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for a male dancer to attend any ballet summer program at least 100 miles from home studio
Deadline: February 9, 2022
Charles Andrew Kulp Memorial Modern Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for any summer program in modern/contemporary dance at least 100 miles from home studio
Deadline: February 9, 2022
Marjorie Tallchief Ballet Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for any summer program in ballet at least 100 miles from home studio
Deadline: February 9, 2022
ICHF Scholarship (M)
Amount: $500 (1)
Pays for: Tuition for any Indian classical dance or another traditional dance discipline workshop or program
Deadline: February 9, 2022

Dance USA Performing Arts Championships
Las Vegas, NV
Contact: Tiffanie Kalisz
702.242.9699
danceusatk@yahoo.com
danceusadance.com
ART Scholarship (America's Rising Talent Scholarship (M)
Amount: Less than $250 (1 per year at National Finals)
Pays for: Tuition; for continuing education in dance training, to use at winner's discretion
Deadline: Awarded at National Finals by the national judges and directors
Mark Marino Scholarship (M)
Amount: $250–$500 (1 per year at National Finals)
Pays for: Tuition; for continuing education in dance training, to use at winner's discretion
Deadline: Awarded at National Finals by national judges and directors

DanceWear Corner
Contact: Jon DeMott
social@dancewearcorner.com
dancewearcorner.com
Kathryn Morgan by DWC Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (varies)
Pays for: Tuition for dance training, competition, master classes or summer study
Deadline: Pending (scholarships awarded quarterly)
DWC Travel Scholarship (N)
Amount: $500 (varies)
Pays for: Travel expenses for competitions, conventions, summer programs and other dance-related events
Deadline: Twice per year; subscribe to newsletter or follow on social media for more details
DWC Praise and Liturgical Scholarship (N)
Amount: $500 (varies)
Pays for: Cost of praise and liturgical dancewear needs
Deadline: Twice per year; subscribe to newsletter or follow on social media for more details
DWC Gives Back (N)
Amount: Ongoing and donation-based; depends on specific needs (varies)
Pays for: Sponsorship for studio-related expenses
Deadline: Ongoing

Dancing Angels Foundation
Autryville, NC
Contact: Louise Cantrell
914.374.3827
dancingangelsfoundation@gmail.com
dancingangelsfoundation.org
Amount: $500–$4,000 (varies) (M/N)
Pays for: Tuition for dance training, and housing in some cases
Deadline: Rolling

Foundation for Excellence in Education
Tallahassee, FL
Contact: Lisa K. Raguso
850.345.6284
lisa@excelined.org
artsforlifeaward.org
Arts for Life! Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (25)
Pays for: Tuition
Deadline: Application period runs September 1–February 4; must be a graduating high school senior in Florida to apply

Las Casas Foundation
San Antonio, TX
Contact: 210.223.4343
info@lascasasfoundation.org
lascasasfoundation.org
Performing Arts Scholarship Program—Joci Awards (M)
Amount: TBD (varies) (25 finalists across different performing arts disciplines)
Pays for: Tuition to the college of awardee's choice; open to students in grades 9–12
Deadline: Prior to 2022 Joci Awards showcase; for high school students in Texas

Mary Doctor Performing Arts Scholarship
Charlotte, NC
704.348.5770
Contact: Blumenthal Education Department
educationdepartment@blumenthalarts.org
blumenthalarts.org
Amount: Up to $40,000 (up to 2) (N)
Pays for: Tuition and fees
Deadline: Early spring 2022; for high school seniors in specific Charlotte-region counties

National Dance Education Organization
Silver Spring, MD
Contact: Kari Schrade
301.585.2880
nhsda@ndeo.org
nhsda-ndeo.org/nhsdaaward
National Honor Society for Dance Arts Award (M)
Amount: $250 (2), $1,000 (1)
Pays for: Tuition, living expenses or dance education opportunities
Deadline: January 28, 2022; must be inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) Secondary Program; applicants may be eligible for a state award if an NDEO state affiliate chooses to present one

New York City Dance Alliance
New York, NY
Contact: info@nycdance.com
nycdance.com
NYCDA Foundation College Scholarship Program (M)
Amount: $5,000–$25,000 (varies)
Pays for: Tuition payments towards the college dance or musical theater program of the applicant's choice
Deadline: Apply by attending scholarship audition; in conjunction with NYCDAF Destiny Rising Fundraiser (2022)

Off the Lane
New York, NY
Contact: annreinkingscholarship@offthelane.org
offthelane.org
Ann Reinking Scholarship Program (M/N)
Amount: $5,000 (1)
Pays for: Monetary support and mentorship for a young dancer moving to New York City looking to pursue a career in dance and/or theater; open to highly proficient dancers ages 18–22
Deadline: TBD 2022

Princess Grace Foundation–USA
New York, NY
Contact: Princess Grace Foundation–USA
212.317.1470
info@pgfusa.org
pgfusa.org
Amount: $10,000 (M)
Pays for: Unrestricted cash grant to directly support the artist
Deadline: 2022 applications will be available in January 2022; involves a two-step application process in which the applicant must be nominated

Talent on Parade
Haysville, KS
Contact: Audra Key
316.522.4836
office@talentonparade.com
talentonparade.com
TOP Senior Scholarship (M)
Amount: $1,000 (3)
Pays for: Tuition
Deadline: May 2022; for high school seniors participating in TOP national events; submit form, essay and headshot online via the Senior Scholarship quicklink on talentonparade.com

U.S. All Star Federation
Memphis, TN
Contact: Gena Evans
gevans@usasf.net
usasf.net
U.S. All Star Federation College Scholarship (M)
Amount: $2,500–$10,000 (15)
Pays for: Tuition; funds are submitted to the college or university in the recipient's name
Deadline: February 1, 2022

YoungArts
Miami, FL
Contact: 305.377.1140
apply@youngarts.org
youngarts.org
Amount: Up to $10,000 (approximately 700) (M)
Pays for: Unrestricted awards used at the applicant's discretion
Deadline: October 15, 2021

scholarship guide

