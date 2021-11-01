Amy Jones
Nov 01, 2021

Costume Gallery

Bristol, PA
800.221.8125
info@costumegallery.net
costumegallery.net

Glam'r Gear

Grandview, MO
816.875.9887
glamrgear@gmail.com
glamrgear.com
FB: glamrgear
IG: glamrgear

Men’s Ballet Patterns, Men’s Ballet Costumes, Tutu Étoile

Phoenix, AZ
520.360.0416
tutuetoile1@gmail.com
mensballetpatterns.com

Monogram That

Auburn Hills, MI
248.499.9303
info@monogramthat.com
teammonogramthat.com

Pumpers Dancewear

Wichita, KS
316.263.1906
terri@pumpers.com
pumpers.com
FB: pumpersdancewear
IG: pumpers_dancewear

reCREATE Mrkt

Mississauga, ON, Canada
647.501.4797
support@recreatemrkt.com
recreatemrkt.com

Révérence Performance Apparel

Dallas, TX
817.274.7547
contact@reverencedance.com
reverencedance.com

Revolution

Niles, IL
800.806.1157
info@revolutiondance.com
revolutiondance.com


Weissman

Saint Louis, MO
314.773.9000
info@weissmans.com
weissmans.com

A Wish Come True

Bristol, PA
800.755.2248
wishweb@awishcometrue.com
awishcometrue.com

Inside one of Interlochen's brand-new dance studios. Courtesy Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts

Interlochen’s New Breathtaking Dance Center Is Ready for Class

After months of practicing in a cramped space at home, young dancers have dreamed of training in a spacious, airy studio. And when the facilities are as resplendent as the brand-new dance center at Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts, everyday technique class is to be savored.

The recently renovated and vastly expanded 26,000-square-foot Dance Center at Interlochen is now a world-class facility on par with those of premier conservatories and professional companies. Joseph Morrissey, Interlochen's director of dance, says a lot of careful thought went into the architecture: "This could not just be a building that dance is going to go into. This is a building that is made for dance." To build the best facilities for his students, Morrissey sought out Flansburgh Architects, the group behind the beautiful Perles Family Studio at Jacob's Pillow.

interlochen performing arts high school performing arts boarding school conservatory
interlochen
July 2021