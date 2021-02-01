This year, auditions for dance companies and training programs will be a mix of in-person and virtual events. Check out these opportunities below.
Training Programs
Akhmedova Ballet Academy
Silver Spring, MD
Contact: Jacqueline Akhmedova
301.593.6262
akhmedovaballet.org
Audition dates: TBD
Audition status: Both in-person and virtual audition
Audition location: TBD
Looking for: 8-19 years old, beginner to advanced levels, 12+ pointe experience. Audition dates & location TBD. Visit the website for more info.
Style of dance: Ballet, Contemporary, Character, Dance/Folk
Materials to prepare: Audition registration form, photos, video of class work and variation if possible
Dance Theatre of Harlem School
New York, NY
Contact: School
212.690.2800
school-info@dancetheatreofharlem.org
dancetheatreofharlem.org
Audition Dates:
Date #1: 1/10/2021 Virtual audition
Date #2: 2/7/2021 Virtual audition
Date #3: 3/2/2021 Virtual audition
Date #4: 3/3/2021 Virtual audition
Date #5: 3/6/2021 Virtual audition
Looking for: Students ages 8-24 for the 2021 Virtual Summer Intensives
Style of dance: Ballet
Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance
Boulder, CO
Contact: Alysha Perrin
303.245.8272
alysha@frequentflyers.org
frequentflyers.org/professional-training-program
Audition dates: 2/1/2021
Audition status: Virtual audition, Colorado
Looking for: Ages 18+ with an intermediate level of aerial dance experience
Style of dance: Aerial Dance
Materials to prepare: Application, resume, audition videos, two recommendation letters
The HARID Conservatory
Boca Raton, FL
Contact: Janet Trivino
561.997.2677
info@harid.edu
harid.edu
Audition status: Accepting video applications through Mar. 15 (details at harid.edu/auditions)
Looking for: Gifted young dancers currently in academic grades 9-11
Style of dance: Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Contemporary, Character, Spanish dance, Pilates
Other benefits: Tuition-free pre-professional training provided during the academic year
Materials to prepare: Audition video required for Summer Intensive application. Details at harid.edu/auditions
The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory
Torrington, CT
Contact: Donna Mattiello
860.482.4413
dmattiello@nutmegconservatory.org
nutmegconservatory.org
Audition dates: 1/8/2021 (check website for additional dates)
Audition status: Virtual audition, Torrington, CT
Looking for: Auditions will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through March 14, 2021. Check website for more details.
Style of dance: Ballet
Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet
Princeton, NJ
Contact: Carol Bellis
609.921.7758 x.30
cbellis@arballet.org
arballet.org/class-division/summer-intensive
Audition dates:
Date #1: 1/17/2021 In-person audition, New Brunswick, NJ
Date #2: 1/24/2021 In-person audition, Princeton, NJ
Date #3: Virtual audition
Looking for: Experienced dancers 13+
Style of dance: Ballet, Modern, Contemporary, Flamenco, Variation
School of the Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier
Hamburg, Germany
Contact: School
schule@hamburgballett.de
hamburgballett.de
Audition dates: Spring 2021 / TBA
Audition status: In- person and/or film
Looking for: Students of classical ballet ages 11-18 years. Application information to be found on the website.
Style of dance: Classical Ballet
SEAD Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance
Salzburg, Austria
Contact: Luisa Heilbron
+43 662 624 635
audition@sead.at
sead.at
Audition dates: 1st round January-April 2021 worldwide; 2nd round May 17-21, 2021 - Salzburg, Austria
Audition status: TBD
Looking for: Every year, SEAD Dance Academy holds auditions for the four-year undergraduate dance program and the postgraduate program I.C.E. – Choreographer's Year. The first-round auditions take place in numerous cities around the world from January to April 2021. Invited candidates will take part in the second-round from May 17-21, 2021 in Salzburg, Austria, where the successful dancers are chosen to join SEAD. For more information and application, please visit our website sead.at.
Style of dance: Ballet, Contemporary
Jobs
American Midwest Ballet
Council Bluffs, IA
Contact: Matthew Lovegood
402.541.6946
audition@amballet.org
amballet.org/about-us/professionalauditions
Audition dates: 3/5/2021
Audition status: Virtual audition
Looking for: Ballet dancers of any gender, minimum age of 18
Style of dance: Ballet, Contemporary
Salary: TBD
Contract length: TBD
Other benefits: Physical therapy, class (including off season), retirement plan, health stipends
Materials to prepare: Resume, dance photo, video, and references. Submit materials by February 19, 2021.
American Repertory Ballet
Princeton, NJ
Contact: auditions email
auditions@arballet.org
arballet.org
Audition status: American Repertory Ballet is now accepting audition materials. If you would like to audition, please send the following required materials to auditions@arballet.org. Note that an in-person audition is not guaranteed. An audition will only be granted after our artistic staff has reviewed your materials and feel that you may be an appropriate candidate.
Materials to prepare: Resume or CV: include all performing experience with a professional ballet company, training, age, height, awards received, etc. Performance footage (two classical and one contemporary) via email links (YouTube or Vimeo only). Dance photos (two to three different full-body views).
Other benefits: American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will soon be led by Ethan Stiefel, Artistic Director Designate. ARB is a founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), where the studios and theaters are easily accessible to New York City and north/central New Jersey. ARB is an equal opportunity employer.
Ballet Palm Beach
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Contact: Ann Faber
561.630.8235
company@balletpalmbeach.org
balletpalmbeach.org
Audition Dates:
Date #1: 2/27/21
Date #2: 3/27/21
Date #3: 4/24/21
Audition Status: In-person audition
Audition Location: Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Looking For: Female and male dancers with professional experience. Ladies: 5'1" to 5'6" Gentlemen: 5'9" to 6'1"
Style of dance: Ballet
Union Status: Non-Union
Materials to prepare: Resume, variation and headshot
Chattanooga Ballet
Chattanooga, TN
Contact: Brian McSween
423.265.0617
bmcsween@chattballet.org
chattballet.org
Audition dates: 3/14/2021
Audition time: 2 p.m.
Audition status: In-person audition
Audition location: Chattanooga, TN
Looking for: Female and male dancers with a strong ballet technique and experience in other forms of dance. Females should be prepared to work on pointe. Audition Time: 2 p.m.
Style of dance: Ballet, Contemporary
Salary: Competitive
Contract length: 40 weeks
Materials to prepare: Headshot, resume
Rochester City Ballet
Rochester, NY
Contact: Robert Gardner
585.461.5850
ad@rochestercityballet.org
rochestercityballet.org
Looking For: Rochester City Ballet is seeking company and apprentice dancers for our 2021/22 season. Females: 5'3"- 5'6" Males: 5'9" – 6'2"
Style of dance: Ballet, Contemporary
Contract Length: 27- 30 weeks
Materials to prepare: Resume, reel, dance photos
Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa, OK
Contact: Company manager
companymanager@tulsaballet.org
tulsaballet.org/company/auditions-employment
Audition dates: March 11 (virtual), April 2 (virtual), April 23 (in person- Tulsa, OK), May 27 (in person- New York), May 30 (in person-Amsterdam), June 1st (in-person- London), June 3rd (in-person- Rome, Italy)
Style of dance: Ballet
Other benefits: AGMA
Materials to prepare: List of requirements is on the company website
Training Programs and Jobs
Ballet Arizona
Phoenix, AZ
Contact: Laura Cadieux
602.381.0184
lcadieux@balletaz.org
balletaz.org/mission/employment-auditions
Audition dates: 3/21/2021
Audition status: In-person audition
Audition location: Phoenix, AZ
Looking for: Company, Trainee, Apprentice, Studio Company. Video submissions are accepted.
Style of dance: Ballet
Materials to prepare: Headshot, resume and dance photos
Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Annapolis, MD
Contact: Nicole Kelsch
410.224.5644
nicole.kelsch@balletmaryland.org
Balletmaryland.org
Audition dates:
Date #1: 3/7/2021
Date #2: 3/14/2021
Audition status: Both in-person and virtual audition
Audition location: Anapolis, MD
Looking for: Auditions are for male and female trainee, apprentice, and company positions as well as Summer Intensive.
Style of dance: Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Contemporary
Salary: $425- $800
Contract length: 30 weeks
Other benefits: Medical Arts Team, Gym Membership, Health Insurance Subsidy
Materials to prepare: Resume, Variation, Video Reel
State Street Ballet
Santa Barbara, CA
Contact: Denise Grimm
805.845.1432
d.grimm@statestreetballet.com
statestreetballet.com
Audition Dates:
Date #1: 2/16/2021 Virtual audition
Date #2: 2/20/2021 Virtual audition
Date #3: 2/28/2021 Virtual audition
Date #4: 3/13/2021 In-person audition, Santa Barbara, CA
Date #5: 3/14/2021 In-person audition, Santa Barbara, CA
Looking for: Company members (age 18-35). For trainee program (age 18-22).
Style of dance: Modern, Contemporary
Salary: For company, it varies (for trainee, tuition fee $6,000 per year).
Contract length: September to May
Other benefits: Shoes
Materials to prepare: Dance reel (turns, pt. & gd. allegro, short classical & contemp. variations)