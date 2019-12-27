Getty Images

Get New Year's Resolution Inspo From Our "25 to Watch"

Courtney Escoyne
Dec 27, 2019

We're predicting big things in 2020 for the dance artists on our "25 to Watch" list—but what are they hoping for themselves? Eight of our picks shared their resolutions for the year to come.

Mira Nadon

A statuesque dancer in a classical tutu and pink tights balances in fourth position crois\u00e9 en pointe, arms extended in an asymmetrical "V" with index fingers extended.

Nadon in Peter Martins' The Sleeping Beauty

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

"I am not always one to make a New Year's resolution, but the start of the new year is a great time to reflect. I have so many things I strive to improve in the studio, but my resolution for 2020 is to get better about fitting time into my schedule to cross-train and to take even better care of my body."

Ashley R.T. Yergens

A young, white man poses on a wooden floor. He kneels on one shin, while his other leg is extended behind him and bent at the knee, his lower thigh resting on the floor. He leans forward onto one hand and one forearm as his head tips toward his back foot. The oversized pale pink graphic t-shirt he wears matches his sneakers.

Ryan Duffin, Courtesy Yergens

"1. Spend less time with text communication. Invite people to FaceTime or coffee.

2. Read one physical book per week. Allow myself to smell them.

3. Attend more dance shows outside of my personal circle of dancemakers.

4. Compete in one bodybuilding competition. Hello, caloric surplus.

5. Make more noise about trans people in dance. We're here, and our work will be funded in 2020!"

Gabrielle Hamilton

A dark-skinned woman with a shaved head grins as she balances on one foot, fingers teasing out her tank top which reads "DREAM BABY DREAM."

Jayme Thornton

"The year of 2020 will be the year of complete manifestations and shifts. I want to continue to spread the vibrations of love and light into the world. The continuation of spiritual transcendence is a must!"

Luke Hickey

A young white man wearing a suit jacket over a blue T-shirt grins as he balances on one leg, arms flung up around his head in an embracing gesture. Trees and greenery are blurry but visible in the background.

Hickey in his A Little Old, A Little New at Jacob's Pillow

Christopher Duggan, Courtesy Hickey

"1. Take more hiking and camping trips out West.

2. Reteach myself the alto saxophone!

3. Make more time for myself."

Maya Man

A young woman with her shirtsleeves cuffed to the elbow looks intently at a laptop, fingers at the keys.

Courtesy Man

"In 2020, I'm hoping to read more books on media and art history; create spaces where the dance and computer community can overlap; train more in house dance, which pushes me outside of my comfort zone; and successfully lucid dream a few times. I would love to make more time for daydreaming, too."

Khalia Campbell

A long-legged, dark skinned dancer, looks calmly at the viewer as she balances on one leg. She is situated in profile, her legs extended to a 180-degree layout on relev\u00e9, her torso nearly parallel to the floor, as her orange dress flairs behind and below her.

Andrew Eccles, Courtesy Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

"My New Year's resolutions are to continue to remain dedicated to the work that goes into my craft, so that I can produce consistency, and to always allow my spirit and my story to come alive through my movement—to be more loving, giving, understanding and receptive."

Zenon Zubyk

A red-haired man leaps, legs bending to parallel attitude in front and back as he twists around to his back leg, arms curving at shoulder level.

Michael Slobodian, Courtesy Ballet BC

"In 2020, I'm hoping to spend time discovering and understanding music production. Music and dance share a fascinatingly complex and intertwined relationship and I hope to gather more information by means of collaboration/conversation with various music artists.

"I also plan for 2020 to be a year where small creative sparks and ideas come to fruition. I'm hoping to set aside time every week to research and reflect on topics that have caught my attention over the past few months and simply make space for something to emerge from what I find.

"On a smaller scale, I only recently started taking baths (shocking, I know!). I see 2020 being a year full of baths and lavender Epsom salts. More time spent on self-care—so important!"

Zimmi Coker

A young woman in pointe shoes, dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, looks startled as she hovers on pointe and someone in a wolf costume gestures toward her. Courtiers look on in the background.

Coker (right) as Red Riding Hood in The Sleeping Beauty

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

"In 2020, I plan on furthering the art of mindfulness. Wow, is it difficult or what?

"With regards to New Year's resolutions, I think it is so crucial to not get tangled or confused in society's "rule" of having to muster up a specific goal for ourselves every year. Take time to appreciate your life and know that we are constantly changing as people. It's okay to change your goals, or whatever you want to call it, whenever you want to!"

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
25 to watch mira nadon ashley r.t. yergens gabrielle hamilton luke hickey maya man khalia campbell zenon zubyk zimmi coker new year's resolutions

Latest Posts

Getty Images

Some Small Dance Companies Don't Have HR. So What Do You Do If Something Happens?

When Evan Supple joined a small but internationally renowned ballet company in 2016, he was told that it was like a family. Dancers shared ownership of the work and rehearsal process and were close with the artistic director. But when Supple reported abuse he says he witnessed at a children's rehearsal and was subsequently fired, he was forced to reckon with a much more hostile reality.

"The open, nurturing environment that I saw as the company's greatest strength when I took the job actually contributed to my downfall," he says. Because he felt empowered to speak up, he was all the more mystified when it seemed there was no recourse for how he was treated after taking action.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
career advice
career advice
From left: English National Ballet in Romeo and Juliet, photo by Bill Cooper, courtesy ENB; Tulsa Ballet in Alexander Ekman's Cacti, courtesy Tulsa Ballet; ENB in Akram Khan's Giselle, by Laurent Liotardo, courtesy ENB

Put Your Best Face Forward: Our Top Tips for Onstage Facial Expressions

A dancer's face can be a powerful tool to convey personality, emotion or character, and it's often the first thing noticed by the audience. Yet dancers sometimes forget about it entirely because they are so focused on the rest of the body. Making better use of your face can add nuance to your roles, and help you forge a deeper connection to the audience.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
technique tips
technique tips
Courtesy Harvey

This Hilarious Ballet Mockumentary Series Features All Your Favorite Dancers

Martin Harvey and Albert Cob have a lot in common. They're both former Royal Ballet dancers who moved to New York City to pursue acting. They both have a child with New York City Ballet principal Maria Kowroski, though Harvey is married to her and Cob is divorced. And they're both making low-budget film projects: Cob's is a documentary about himself, and Harvey's is a hilarious mockumentary series he stars in—as Albert Cob, of course—called "Dying Swan."

The series—which currently exists as short vignettes on Instagram as Harvey pitches the show to production and distribution companies—follows Cob as he tries to make a ballet comeback after not having danced for 10 years. And it features a starry cast of NYCB and American Ballet Theatre dancers, including Kowroski, Stella Abrera, Daniil Simkin, Cassandra Trenary, Skylar Brandt, Unity Phelan and more.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
dance on tv
dance on tv

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here