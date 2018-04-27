- The Latest
These 60-Second Dance Films Will Make Your Head Spin
There's a special magic to watching dance on camera—done well, entire worlds can be created, single moments stretched into infinity. But what if you're working with a severe time constraint, say, 60 seconds?
That's the challenge behind 60secondsdance, an annual online competition in which dance filmmakers from all over the world can submit their work—one minute or less—to judges in Finland, Norway and Denmark. Each jury selects a winner and runner up, and audiences from all over the world choose the Audience Award picks.
Here are the winners of 60secondsdance 2018:
Remains by Vasilis Arvanitakis
Denmark's winner and Finland's audience pick seems to stretch its 60 seconds beyond the horizon. We feel more on our legs just watching it.
BANG by Jan Vasala
BANG, an awkward, tempestuous study of the collision of two bodies, won both the Finnish and Norwegian competitions.
Moonday by Nina Badoux
Norway honored this foray into a strange, surreal universe—one in which a single eye, a pair of lips and an ear are anthropomorphized into a heel-wearing trio—with a runner's up nod.
Little Things by Sami Hokkanen
The runner-up from Finland demands, "Focus on the little things!"
Under the thunderstorm/Sous l'orage by Henri Dawson Bruère
Norway gave this meditative spectacle—seriously, this guy's balance is spectacular—its Audience Award.
Apartment 502/ Apartamento 502 by Daniele Caetano
There's an unsettling sort of charm to Apartment 502, Norway's runner up. Dancing with shadows, smoking, playing with floorwork—it's all very typical, except that it isn't.
Sure, lots of ballet dancers are doing stints in Broadway shows these days. But most of them aren't tackling roles like Jigger Craigin, Carousel's villainous whaler, who yes, dances, but is by no means a role traditionally played by a dancer, and who demands a careful blend of charm and danger, drunkenness and cunning. Yet this is the role that New York City Ballet star Amar Ramasar has taken on—and triumphantly, too. The New York Times called his Broadway debut "electric."
We caught up with him for our "Spotlight" series:
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
New York City Ballet continues its first year without Peter Martins at the helm as our spring season opens tonight.
When he retired at the start of the new year, we plunged headfirst into unknown, murky waters. Who would the new director be? When would we know? Would we dancers get some say in the decision? Who would oversee the Balanchine ballets? Who would be in charge of casting? Would a new director bring along huge upheaval? Could some of us be out of a job?
When I wrote about my struggle with depression, and eventual departure from dance because of it, I expected criticism. I was prepared to be challenged. But much to my relief, and horror, dancers from all over the world responded with support and stories of solidarity. The most critical response I saw was this one:
"Dance isn't for everyone."
This may as well be a mantra in the dance world. We have become entrenched in the Darwinian notion that the emotionally weak will be weeded out. There is no room for them anyway.
Being bullied, unfortunately, is still a common experience among dance students, particularly male dance students. But there are a variety of strategies that you can use to help deal with difficult emotions and restore self-confidence.
The revival of everything '90s has been in full-swing for a while now—we saw Destiny's Child reunite at Coachella, Britney Spears is headed back on tour, and the Spice Girls miiight be performing at the Royal wedding next month. But Hollywood saved the best '90s moment for last, bringing *NSYNC back together to receive their official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30.
Because we love a good dance #TBT, we're reliving five of the boys' best dance moments.
"I Want You Back"
The band's first single from their self-titled debut album in 1998, "I Want You Back," was the start of their takeover (and their choreographed dance moves).
Gina Gibney runs two enormous dance spaces in New York City: Together they contain 23 studios, five performance spaces, a gallery, a conference room, a media lab and more. Gibney is now probably the largest dance center in the country. It's not surprising that Dance Magazine named Gina Gibney one of the most influential people in dance today.
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
What does a superstar like Carlos Acosta do after bidding farewell to his career in classical ballet? In Acosta's case, he returns to his native country, Cuba, to funnel his fame, connections and prodigious energies back into the dance scene that formed him. Because of its top-notch, state-supported training programs and popular embrace of the art of dance, Cuba is brimming with talented dancers. What it has been short on, until recently, are opportunities outside of the mainstream companies, as well as access to a more international repertoire. That is changing now, and, with the creation of Acosta Danza, launched in 2016, Acosta is determined to open the doors even wider to new ideas and audiences.