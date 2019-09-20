A New Initiative From South Arts Gives Southern Dance Companies the Tools to Thrive
When it comes to dance in the U.S., companies in the South often find themselves overlooked—sometimes even by the presenters in their own backyard. That's where South Arts comes in. This year, the regional nonprofit launched Momentum, an initiative that will provide professional development, mentorship, touring grants and residencies to five Southern dance companies.
Though South Arts has been working with dance presenters for 10 years to bring modern dance and contemporary ballet to the region, they recently realized there was a gap in their strategy: Presenters were mostly bringing in artists from other parts of the country. Even the ones who expressed interest in presenting local companies often didn't know who to work with. "Many Southern dance companies are newer," says program director Nikki Estes. "They don't have the national recognition. I think the perception perhaps was that the artistic quality wasn't as high."
Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami in Ariel Rose's Esferas
Momentum was born of a desire to serve these artists directly. South Arts looked for smaller, emerging companies producing strong work but lacking resources. Out of 37 applicants, they selected Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami; Helen Simoneau Danse in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; New Dialect in Nashville; staibdance in Avondale Estates, Georgia; and Wideman Davis Dance in Columbia, South Carolina. This year, the five troupes will have the chance to network with presenters, be paired with a mentor and attend a weeklong residency to put a touring program together. In the second and third years of the initiative, each company will give a showcase at South Arts' annual Performing Arts Exchange, where they're convening this month.
"South Arts is really dedicated to educating us and investing in this becoming something that we can sustain on our own," says Jennifer Kronenberg, co-artistic director of Dimensions Dance Theater. She's eager to learn "how to make our rep as tour-friendly as we can, how to pare down without offering a lesser product—all these different things that go into making touring feasible for a smaller company."
Estes hopes that Momentum will be successful enough to continue after the initial three years. "I think part of our larger role is to put a spotlight on Southern artists," she says, "and show them that they don't have to move to the West Coast or to New York in order to create their work. We're hopefully showing that artists can live, work and thrive in the South."
If "Fosse/Verdon" whet your appetite for the impeccable Gwen Verdon, then Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon is the three-course meal you've been craving. The new documentary—available now on Amazon for rental or purchase—dives into the life of the Tony-winning performer and silver-screen star lauded for her charismatic dancing.
Though she's perhaps most well-known today as Bob Fosse's wife and muse, that's not even half of her story. For starters, she'd already won four Tonys before they wed, making her far more famous in the public eye than he was at that point in his career. That's just one of many surprising details we learned during last night's U.S. premiere of Merely Marvelous. Believe us: You're gonna love her even more once you get to know her. Here are eight lesser-known tidbits to get you started.
Every dancer knows that how you fuel your body affects how you feel in the studio. Of course, while breakfast is no more magical than any other meal (despite the enduring myth that it's the most important one of the day), showing up to class hangry is a recipe for unproductive studio time.
So what do your favorite dancers eat in the morning to set themselves up for a busy rehearsal or performance day?
You ever just wish that Kenneth MacMillan's iconic production of Romeo and Juliet could have a beautiful love child with the 1968 film starring Olivia Hussey? (No, not Baz Luhrmann's version. We are purists here.)
Wish granted: Today, the trailer for a new film called Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words was released, featuring MacMillan's choreography and with what looks like all the cinematic glamour we could ever dream of:
While you might think of dance as a primarily visual art form, performances engage us on multiple levels. Our ears take in the score, the artists' breathing patterns, fellow audience members' reactions, and the physical percussion made by the dancers' footfalls and partnering. All of this information is available to audience members with limited to no vision, and when it comes to providing them with the rest, there are multiple approaches being refined by experts in the field generally referred to as "audience accessibility."