3 Reasons Why We're Pumped for the New "AILEY" Documentary

Calling all dance history enthusiasts: the AILEY documentary opens today in movie theaters nationwide. Directed by Jamila Wignot, the work is a moving biography of the legendary choreographer, dancer, director, and activist Alvin Ailey. Here are just a few reasons why we can't wait to watch it.
The doc enables us to explore Ailey's genius through his own words and from interviews with the artistic luminaries who knew him. The film features powerful archival footage and rarely seen performances.
Still from "AILEY" (Courtesy NEON)
We're given a new opportunity to witness the determination, courage and brilliance that fueled Ailey's creativity and activism. He changed the mainstream cultural landscape by rejecting its attempts to confine him, forging a new path—and leaving an endlessly inspiring legacy.
AILEY debuts to the public ahead of a whole slate of upcoming Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances. The company is set to appear in the BAAND Together Dance Festival from August 17–21 in Damrosch Park as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, and a new AAADT season launches at New York City Center December 1–19. That's right: live performance is back, and we couldn't be more jazzed.
For updates on the scheduled screenings at theaters nationwide, visit: ailey-themovie.com.