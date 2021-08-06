Alvin Ailey and dancers in a still from "AILEY" (Courtesy NEON)

3 Reasons Why We're Pumped for the New "AILEY" Documentary

Lydia Murray For Dance Spirit
Aug 06, 2021

Calling all dance history enthusiasts: the AILEY documentary opens today in movie theaters nationwide. Directed by Jamila Wignot, the work is a moving biography of the legendary choreographer, dancer, director, and activist Alvin Ailey. Here are just a few reasons why we can't wait to watch it.

#1

The doc enables us to explore Ailey's genius through his own words and from interviews with the artistic luminaries who knew him. The film features powerful archival footage and rarely seen performances.

#2

Still from "AILEY" (Courtesy NEON)

We're given a new opportunity to witness the determination, courage and brilliance that fueled Ailey's creativity and activism. He changed the mainstream cultural landscape by rejecting its attempts to confine him, forging a new path—and leaving an endlessly inspiring legacy.

#3

AILEY debuts to the public ahead of a whole slate of upcoming Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performances. The company is set to appear in the BAAND Together Dance Festival from August 17–21 in Damrosch Park as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, and a new AAADT season launches at New York City Center December 1–19. That's right: live performance is back, and we couldn't be more jazzed.

For updates on the scheduled screenings at theaters nationwide, visit: ailey-themovie.com.

Related Articles Around the Web
alvin ailey american dance theater dance history alvin ailey

Latest Posts

Photo by Ema Peter, Courtesy University of Southern California, Glorya Kaufman School of Dance
Badge
Harlequin Floors

More Than Just a Studio

There's a special connection between dancers and the studios where they spend countless hours—even years—developing their craft. That's why colleges that want to attract and nurture the very best talent invest in the very best resources—like top-quality flooring from a trusted manufacturer like Harlequin—to inspire and support their students both mentally and physically.

Check out these college dance studios—and their sweeping views, eye-catching design, and industry-leading Harlequin floors—that are soon to become a home away from home to the class of 2025.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
college dance studio flooring college guide
July 2021