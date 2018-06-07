- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
Ailey Highlights Women Choreographers
Just in time for the season at Lincoln Center, the Ailey dancers and management have settled their issues. Now that they've reached a new collective bargaining agreement, the dancers can sail into this weeklong season with nine ballets. (Well, maybe not sail, since this is some of the hardest repertory on earth.)
The "Celebrate Women" program, June 13 and 16, juxtaposes Judith Jamison's love duet, A Case of You (2004) with Jawole Willa Jo Zollar's Shelter (1992,) about homelessness. There couldn't be two more different dances. The first is sweet, sensual, and inventive. In this video clip of the piece, gorgeously danced by Jamar Roberts and Jacqueline Green, you feel like you're falling in love too. The second piece is hard-hitting, showing the despair of the homeless. It takes guts to put onstage a certain gritty reality when you know that people go to the theater—especially Lincoln Center—just to sit back and enjoy themselves. Jawole reveals the rage and exhaustion and, at the same time, a kind of sisterhood of people in this situation.
Also on the women's program is a world premiere by Jessica Lang that is influenced by Asian culture.
One more woman choreographer appears in this season —Twyla Tharp. Her magnificent Golden Section, originally the finale of The Catherine Wheel (1983), rides along on an exciting momentum of split-second tosses and falls to music by David Byrne. It's fast and furious with an array of near collisions. It shares a program with Jamar Robert's new piece, Members Don't Get Weary, which we visited in rehearsal last fall.
For more information on this seven-day season, June 13–17 click here.
What is the right flooring system for us?
So many choices, companies, claims, endorsements, and recommendations to consider. The more you look, the more confusing it gets. Here is what you need to do. Here is what you need to know to get the flooring system suited to your needs.
Whether you're a 2018 grad, a current student or you've been in the field for years, commencement speeches offer advice and encouragement for all of us. And when they're given by dance luminaries, even better. Last Friday, Liz Lerman addressed the class of 2018 at Bennington College, and her inspirational message—that's candid and even comical at turns—left us searching for other choreographers and performers who've spoken to students through the years. Here are a few of our favorite speeches.
It's the end of a long season: Your body is exhausted, you're emotionally drained from back-to-back performances and you're feeling ready for some serious time on the couch.
But as soon as you start to relax, the doubts creep in. What will happen to my physique if I'm not in class? Will I lose muscle, flexibility or stamina if I'm not dancing?
Tiler Peck is coming to Hulu. Fans everywhere can catch her new documentary, called Ballet Now, starting on July 20. But Seattle residents will get a sneak peek at the Seattle International Film Festival starting tonight.
The film follows the New York City Ballet principal during her time directing the BalletNOW series at The Music Center in Los Angeles last July. And it's got some legit names behind it: The director is Steven Cantor, who's mostly known in ballet circles for directing Sergei Polunin's DANCER. And the producers include Paul G. Allen's Vulcan Productions, Cantor's Stick Figure Productions and none other than actress Elisabeth Moss, who stars in Hulu's hit "The Handmaid's Tale."
Dancers know they need to cross-train. But sometimes the last thing you want to do is trek to the gym, or throw down 30 bucks for another Pilates class.
That's where YouTube comes to the rescue. Of course, an online video can't offer the specialized guidance of an in-person instructor. But with virtually no equipment needed, these seven dancer-approved options are a super convenient way to fit in a workout right in your living room—for free.
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
As one of the most celebrated concert dance choreographers working today, a Broadway musical felt like a natural next step for Camille A. Brown. She'd already dabbled in choreography for musical theater and plays. Plus, she tells rich, vivid stories in her concert work about the struggles and triumphs of being a black woman in America today. So when we found out she would be choreographing the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, we were understandably excited. And she didn't disappoint.
But when the 2018 Tony Award nominations were announced last month, Brown wasn't on the list for Best Choreography. Four white men snagged the five nominations (Christopher Gattelli for My Fair Lady and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls and Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.) Most of the choreographers overall this season were white men, as is usually the case.
In most classic stories, we root for the underdog. Ballet is no exception. We love hearing about dancers overcoming impossible odds, about the ones with bad feet and zero turnout rising to the top, about stepdaughter Cinderella slipping on those glittering pointe shoes and outshining everyone at the ball.
It's harder to gain sympathy when you're a prodigy or class favorite—a dancer who was born with a seemingly perfect body, who gets into all the summer intensives and who is always cast in leading roles. But with incredible gifts come particular challenges. Prodigies can sometimes feel awkward owning their talent while staying gracious among their peers, and may lose their sense of self in the pursuit of excellence. Dancers of this caliber often either ride on their talent or burn out early. Finding balance, both socially and physically, will best prepare you for professional life.
My hips have hurt for the past year. At first, the physical therapist told me it had to do with gripping my turnout. Later, the doctor said I'd torn the labrum in both hips. Rehab now focuses on turning in to heal my labra naturally and controlling my hypermobility to keep from gripping or letting my thigh bone slip partially out of the socket. It's helped a lot, but my right hip still hurts. Is this pain my destiny?
—Caitlyn, Cincinnati, OH
You've spent all spring preparing for this. You killed it in the audition, obsessed over the packing list, connected with your roommate on social media, and taken so many extra pointe classes that your Band-Aids need Band-Aids.
Bring on the summer intensive!
A summer spent studying with a well-known company or prestigious academy can be a highlight of a dance student's year. Showered with fresh input and exposed to new techniques, many dancers find a summer intensive to be an empowering, uplifting experience.
But what if it isn't?
American Ballet Theatre artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky's latest full-length, a reconstruction of Marius Petipa's Harlequinade, premieres tonight as part of ABT's spring season. Here's a glimpse of what it takes to produce a new ballet of this scale: