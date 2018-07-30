Powered by RebelMouse
Playlists
Lauren Wingenroth
Jul. 30, 2018 09:06AM EST

Alex Wong Shared the Playlist That Gives Him All That Energy

His musical taste is just as versatile as he is. Photo by Nathan Sayers for Dance Magazine

If you know anything about Alex Wong, you know that he's non-stop. The ballet-turned-commercial star is literally always dancing—in the street, in hotels, on tennis courts—and does some of the most mind-blowing cross-training workouts we've ever seen. Plus, we can't keep track of his many high-profile projects, and often find ourselves spotting him in our favorite movies and TV shows—from The Greatest Showman to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

What we're saying is that we'll have some of whatever it is he's having. And it turns out that a hype playlist is part of the secret to his endless energy. Lucky for us, Wong shared his go-to warm up songs:

The Power of Good Music and Good Friends

"I was driving in L.A. and was stopped at a stoplight with my best friend. We were shamelessly jamming to "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction and it went "you don't know you're beautif—BOOM!" We had been rear-ended. We were in such a good mood that we looked at each other, asked if each other was OK and started laughing. Just goes to show what a good song and friends can do!"

Why He Can't Stop Listening to The Greatest Showman

"This is an obvious one for me as I was part of the movie. Each song holds a very special place in my heart. They're mostly feel-good songs and great ones to sing along to!"

Why His Keeps His Music Choices Simple

"My tastes in music aren't too deep. I like the typical pop bop that you hear on the radio. Dance-wise, I love things with unique beats or accents. I also love great singers with amazing vocal ability, as well as some great Broadway hits!"

His Favorite Underrated B-Side Track

"I feel like 'Honeymoon Avenue' is the best song Ariana Grande ever made. I'm not sure why she never released it as a single. I love the beat and it reminds me of my friends and I dancing like crazy people."

How He Finds New Music

"I like listening to the radio, or for more unique tracks, I'll find similar artists and go off on a tangent and listen to each song on their album."

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
Rant & Rave

Don't Get It Twisted: Dance Is An Intellectual Pursuit

How many times have you been questioned for not pursuing something "more serious"? Photo by Nadim Merrikh/Unsplash

ananyadancetheatre.orgPeople have a tendency to think of dance as purely physical and not intellectual. But when we separate movement from intellect, we are limit what dance can do for the world.

It's not hard to see that dance is thought of as less than other so-called "intellectual pursuits." How many dancers have been told they should pursue something "more serious"? How many college dance departments don't receive funding on par with theater or music departments, much less science departments?

Keep reading... Show less
Dancers Trending

Richmond Ballet's Maggie Small on Finding Magic in the Studio & Onstage

Maggie Small in John Butler's "Portrait of Billie." Photo by Sarah Ferguson, courtesy Richmond Ballet.

Recently in rehearsal there was a moment when time simply stopped. We were working on the wedding pas from The Sleeping Beauty, and I became completely unaware of the visitors who had come to watch. I was even unaware of the watchful eyes of my ballet master. All that I knew in that moment was the bliss of being intertwined with the music, the choreography and my partner. For just a few counts, I spent a moment on another plane.

Maggie Small in "Winter's Angels" by Ma Cong. "For Now I am Winter" written by Olafur Arnalds and Arnor Arnarson, courtesy of Erased Tapes Records Ltd. ISRC: GBWZD1103701. Video by Louis Handler, courtesy of Richmond Ballet.

For me, dancing is the only experience that creates fleeting moments of unparalleled joy. Though they only occur intermittently, when they do, the world seems in perfect balance. Everything harmonizes and the stresses associated with the endless pursuit of perfection lift. It is magic.

Sometimes such a moment happens onstage, shared with an audience. Other times there is a flash of glory in rehearsal or class when everything just seems right. These moments, when abandon converges with control, are what inspire me to return to the studio every day.

Small in William Soleau's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Photo by Sarah Ferguson, courtesy Richmond Ballet.

As a student, I always told myself that if dancing ever came to feel like mundane work, I would no longer pursue it. The fact of the matter is that dance is entirely repetitive, demanding hard work. Outside of the studio, it dictates a dedicated lifestyle in order to operate at peak performance level at all times. Inside of the studio, it commands an incredible discipline of both mind and body. Dance calls for thoughtful, unbelievable commitment as well as remarkable resilience.

Almost paradoxically, it also demands that a dancer live in the moment—to be present and fully committed to engaging in the world as it moves. While we might strive to meet all of these demands in every moment, we often miss in our attempts. However, on rare occasions, when everything aligns, all of the work comes to fruition in an unmatchable, enchanted moment. This is the reward we reap from giving ourselves wholly to our art.

Small in John Butler's "Carmina Burana." Photo by Sarah Ferguson, courtesy Richmond Ballet.

In those moments of magic, the pressures and complexities of professional dance disappear. For a splendid blip of time in that rehearsal of The Sleeping Beauty, everything was pure and simple.

News

Mark Morris Has the Most Idiosyncratic Legacy Plan We've Ever Heard Of

The famously prolific Mark Morris is creating what he jokingly calls his "death dances." Photo by Beowulf Sheehan, Courtesy MMDG

Choreographers are no more immortal than anyone else. So, wisely, single-choreographer modern dance companies have increasingly opted to address the issue of planning for the future—a future without their founders—before the crisis comes.

The solutions have been many. The Merce Cunningham Dance Company decided to shut down but preserve a Trust, which licenses his dances and holds regular workshops. Paul Taylor Dance Company has begun commissioning new works from other choreographers, even as Taylor continues to make dances. Tanztheater Wuppertal has been touring Pina Bausch's works for almost a decade, and is only now looking to outside choreographers.

The Mark Morris Dance Group has come up with a very different approach, as idiosyncratic as Mark Morris himself.

Keep reading... Show less
Editors’ List: The Goods

7 Travel-Friendly Products That Are Perfect for Your Dance Bag

Thinkstock

When you spend more time at the studio than your actual house, making sure you have everything you need throughout the day can be tough. Obviously, shoes and endless amounts of toe tape get first priority, but what else should you be sure to keep in your bag? From dance emergency must-haves to on-the-go beauty essentials, these are the items we're adding to our dance bag, stat.

Body Wrappers Pointe Shoe Ribbon Kit

via Body Wrappers

Whether you need to make a quick adjustment to your ribbons during class or you find yourself with downtime between rehearsals to catch up on sewing shoes, this kit has everything you need: 2 1/2 yards of stretch ribbon, 20 inches of elastic, 2 needles, a spool of extra strong thread, safety pins and a stitch ripper in one small tin.
discountdance.com, $10.96
Dance in Pop Culture

Mission: Impossible—Fallout Star Rebecca Ferguson on How Dance Helped Her Pull Off the Movie's Insane Stunts

Rebecca Ferguson does many of her own stunts in Mission: Impossible—Fallout. Courtesy Paramount

Rebecca Ferguson is indestructible. In Mission: Impossible—Fallout, the sixth and latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, the Swedish actress, who plays MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, punches, pummels, kicks and spins her way out of the clutches of a series of evermore thuggish villains. Since Ferguson did many of her own stunts, it should come as no surprise that, from a very young age, she studied ballet, tap, jazz, street funk and Argentine tango. In fact, she taught tango in Sweden and still loves to dance today.

Dance Magazine caught up with Ferguson this week as she was being ferried by SUV to and from promotional interviews in Los Angeles. Mission: Impossible—Fallout opens this Friday, July 27.

Keep reading... Show less
The Creative Process

How Dancer-Turned-Filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz Makes Dance Go Viral

Ezra Hurwitz has created a successful second career in film. Photo by Erin Baiano, courtesy Hurwitz.

Ezra Hurwitz's dance trailers are tailor-made for going viral. His fast-moving shorts highlight not only the glamour of dance but also the grit, with a stylish Millennial sensibility.

The former Miami City Ballet corps member has been tapped by everyone from San Francisco Ballet to The Kennedy Center to Broadway's Chicago. He's also done commercials for non-dance companies like WeWork and Opening Ceremony, and collaborated on a music video for The National with Justin Peck. But no matter who's in front of the camera, his dancer's eye is always behind it.

Keep reading... Show less
Breaking Stereotypes

The Story Behind that Viral Video of​ Spanish Dancers on the Runway

Ballet Nacional de España dancers killing it. Via media.giphy.com

Is there anything more alluring than a group of well-dressed men who seriously know how to move? According to 15 million views of this Spanish fashion show, it seems not.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance Training

6 Ways To Move Forward After A Competition Disappointment

Photo by Ali Yahya via Unsplash

Every dancer wants to open their competition score packet and see high marks that sing their praises. But a less-than-stellar score can quickly sour what was meant to be a positive learning experience.

While winners walk away with cash prizes, glistening trophies and scholarships to their dream schools, it can be tempting to let a low score be your one-way ticket to self-pity city. But with the right mindset, even a lackluster competition performance can be made into a constructive rather than destructive experience.

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
Rant & Rave

Is Instagram Changing The Dance World's Value System?

Social media validates extremes over clean, solid technique. Photo by David Hofmann/Unsplash

The entrancing power of Instagram can't be denied. I've lost hours of my life scrolling the platform looking at other people documenting theirs. What starts as a "quick" fill-the-moment check-in can easily lead to a good 10-15 minute session, especially if I enter the nebulous realm of "suggested videos."

My algorithm usually shows me professional ballet dancers in performances, rehearsals, class, backstage and on tour, which I quite enjoy. But there are the other dance feeds that I find myself simultaneously intrigued and horrified by: the hyper-elastic, hyper-extended, gumby-footed girls always at the barre doing developpés to six o'clock. There are the multiple turners, the avid stretchers and we can't forget the endless balancers.

This parade of tricksters always makes me wonder, What else can they do? Can they actually dance?

Keep reading... Show less
Popular

First Position: Where Are They Now?

Five years ago, a little dance documentary took the ballet world by storm. First Position, former dancer Bess Kargman's film that followed several top dancers competing at Youth America Grand Prix, took a slew of awards at film festivals. Not only did it give viewers an unprecedented look at the pressure-filled world of ballet competitions, it also made stars of the talents it followed.

This year's New York City finals, April 22–29, are fast approaching. (By the way, YAGP will be streaming all the live action online.) So it got me thinking: What happened to those kiddos—now adults—that Kargman introduced us to years ago?

 

Aran Bell

The first young dancer we met in the documentary was Aran Bell, an 11-year-old American studying in Rome. Bell loved BB guns and ballet, and had a pretty great sense of humor. And oh yeah, he was incredibly talented, with a natural ability to turn like a top.

Today, Bell dances in American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company. He's certainly a little taller than he was during the First Position days, but he can still turn.

 

Aran Bell, photographed by NYC Dance Project.

 

Rebecca Houseknecht

Rebecca Houseknecht's story felt the most conventional of those First Position. She lived at home, went to a traditional high school, she even tried cheerleading. At Maryland Youth Ballet though, where she trained, she wasn't your average dancer. Houseknecht had beautiful lines, and a natural ease to her dancing. Unfortunately, at the end of the film, we find out she didn't place at the YAGP finals. But she was offered an invite to audition privately at Washington Ballet, and was hired to dance in the Studio Company.

According to a Washington Post story from 2012, Houseknecht spent a year dancing professionally, and then quit. She denied a contract from Sebtime Webre to join the main company. "I didn't like having to dance for my job, as weird as it sounds," she said. "You think it was my dream, but it just didn't work." Houseknecht went on to study speech pathology at Towson University, and joined its national title-winning competitive dance team. And after taking a peek at her Twitter, it looks like she's still involved in the dance, as a ballet teacher at Maryland Performing Arts Center.

 

Joan Sebastian Zamora

Joan Sebastian Zamora was a 16-year-old grown up. He was living in New York City during filming, away from his parents in his native Colombia. Zamora had squeaky-clean technique for a young dancer. At the end of First Position, we learned that he was given a scholarship to study at the Royal Ballet School.

After graduating from there, Zamora joined the English National Ballet, where he danced for two seasons. He left in 2015 to come back Stateside and join The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

 

Miko Fogarty

Californian Miko Fogarty was sort of what you would expect of a serious ballet-dancer-to-be. She left traditional schooling to do homeschooling so that she could spend more hours during the day dancing, and her mom was a stereotypically obsessive dance mom. But all those sacrifices paid off. Fogarty's dancing had a maturity well beyond her 12 years.

Since the film, Fogarty went on to win tons of medals, including gold at the 2013 Moscow International Ballet Competition, silver and bronze at Varna, and a Prix de Lausanne Award. She has gained a crazy social media following. Her Instagram has more than 280,000 followers. She now dances with the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

 

 

Michaela DePrince

The gifted Michaela DePrince had a crazy-inspiring story. Born in Sierra Leone, her parents were shot by rebels. With no one to take care of her, DePrince was put in an orphanage. She was eventually adopted by Americans Elaine and Charles DePrince, who enrolled her at The Rock School in Philadelphia. DePrince had an incredible balance of flexibility and strength, and was clearly going to go far.

De Prince eventually left Philly to study at ABT's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She spent one year at Dance Theatre of Harlem before moving to the Dutch National Ballet as an apprentice. Since then, she's taken on several principal roles at the company. And just this month, DePrince was promoted to grand sujet for the 2016–17 season.

DePrince with Oscar Valdes in rehearsal, photo by Altin Kaftira.

 

Get more Dance Magazine.

Dancers Trending

Trey McIntyre's New Documentary Delves Into Why His Company Closed

Trey McIntyre Project's farewell performance at Jacob's Pillow. Photo by Christopher Duggan.

"The art was telling me that things had to change. And they had to change big. Something I created needed to die off. When the company was at its height, when it was at its most successful, I closed it down."

These puzzling words are spoken by choreographer Trey McIntyre in Gravity Hero, his new documentary, which unpacks the rise and fall of his wildly successful dance company, Trey McIntyre Project. When he disbanded the troupe in 2014, the dance world couldn't quite wrap their heads around it. Why stop when you're touring 22 weeks a year? Why stop when you've done the seemingly impossible by creating a thriving company in the dance desert of Boise, Idaho?

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
News

There's a Bob Fosse/Gwen Verdon TV Series In the Works—With the Team Behind Hamilton at the Helm

The creative and romantic relationship between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon is the subject of a new series coming from FX. Photo courtesy DM Archives

The news that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Thomas Kail are working together on a new project is almost too wonderful to handle. But the creative team behind Hamilton isn't reuniting for just any old thing: They're teaming up for a dance-centric television series about Broadway legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and we cannot contain our excitement.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance Training

Think College Is Too Easy? You're Not Alone—Here's How to Deal

It's fairly common to get to college and find that you aren't being challenged. Photo by Carlos Funn, courtesy University of Michigan

It's not uncommon for students to arrive at college and find that it isn't as hard as they thought it would be. Maybe they aren't placed in the correct level. Maybe it's an attitude problem. Maybe teachers are reviewing basics before diving into more advanced material. And maybe the program truly isn't challenging enough.

But how can dancers making the adjustment to college sort through all these possibilities? Open communication with faculty members can be key to figuring out what's really at work.

Keep reading... Show less
Giveaways

Marianela Nuñez Is Our Next Cover Star—And We're Giving Away A Pair of Her Signed Pointe Shoes

You could be the proud owner of pointe shoes Marianela Nuñez wore during Swan Lake. Photo by Bill Cooper

The secret's out! Marianela Nuñez, The Royal Ballet's crown jewel for 20 years and counting, will be gracing the cover of our September issue. We talked to her about everything from why she loves tidying up to dancing with her ex-husband.

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
Advice for Dancers

Why Won't My Sprained Ankle Heal?

Sprained ankles that won't heal often indicate a misdiagnosed or overlooked underlying problem. Thinkstock

It's been a year since I sprained my ankle and it continues to hurt, even with physical therapy. I've had to skip class, and I worry that my injury could ruin any chance of landing a job when I start auditioning. It hurts the most when I do grand pliés. Is there something wrong with me?

—Lame Broadway Dancer, New York, NY

Keep reading... Show less
News

Creating at Crow's Nest: Stephen Petronio's New Upstate Retreat Hosts Its First Residencies

The 2,500 square foot studio has radiant floor-heat and a sprung floor. Photo by Nora Thompson, Courtesy Everyman Agency

This summer, the Petronio Residency Center at Crow's Nest welcomes its first three artists in residence: Nora Chipaumire, Will Rawls and Kathy Westwater. The center, located in the Catskill Mountains, about two and a half hours north of New York City, is idyllic: The 2,500-square-foot studio has radiant floor-heat and a sprung floor, and the 6,500-square-foot house sleeps up to 10 people and has soaring views of the mountains. "As a creator, I understand the power of a residency," says Stephen Petronio. "I want the dancers to feel like they have gone to heaven when they pull up to the gate."

Keep reading... Show less
In Memoriam

Angela Bowen, Dancer, Teacher and Activist, Dies at 82

Via creativealliance.org

Angela Bowen, an influential dancer, dance teacher and activist, passed away last week at the age of 82 from Alzheimer's disease.

Early in her career, Bowen toured with the Jazz Train, a musical revue about black American popular music and dance. Bowen later co-founded the Bowen/Peters School of Dance in New Haven with her then-husband Ken Peters, where she taught primarily poor children—including Tony-winning performer LaChanze—and often for free.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Sponsored

Viral Videos

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Giveaways