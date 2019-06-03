Powered by RebelMouse
News
Jennifer Stahl
Jun. 03, 2019 03:42PM EST

Alvin Ailey Is Getting the Full Hollywood Treatment

Alvin Ailey. Photo by Normand Maxon, Courtesy AAADT

Here's some Monday news to rock your soul: An upcoming Fox Searchlight film about the life of Alvin Ailey just got even more enticing—Barry Jenkins, the filmmaker who won an Oscar for Moonlight, has signed on as director.

It feels like quite a fitting hire. Back in 2017, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater artistic director Robert Battle choreographed an homage to Moonlight, starring Ailey standout Jamar Roberts.

In addition to big Hollywood names, the movie will have serious dance cred.

Not only is it is being made in full cooperation with the Ailey company, producers are working closely with both Battle and artistic director emerita Judith Jamison to tell Ailey's story—and bring his choreography to life. Which hopefully means we'll get to see some gorgeous Ailey dancers doing their thing onscreen.

The script, being written by Julian Breece, will be based on dance writer Jennifer Dunning's book Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance. And, just to throw in a dash of celebrity, Alicia Keys is on board as one of the producers.

This seems to be prime time for major dance biopics. On top of recent releases about the lives of Rudolf Nureyev and Carlos Acosta, plans are also in the works for films about Michaela DePrince (directed by none other than Madonna) and, of course, Misty Copeland.

We're already getting our popcorn ready.

Related Articles Around the Web
From Your Site Articles
alvin ailey fox searchlight dance biopic barry jenkins moonlight alicia keys alvin ailey american dance theater
The Conversation
Health & Body

Ditch the Gym: 10 Top Outdoor Cross-Training Options for Dancers

Getty Images

If dancing across a stage is the greatest way to break a sweat, pounding a treadmill under fluorescent lighting has to be among the worst.

"A lot of people hate the gym," says Lauren McIntyre, an athletic trainer and clinical specialist at the Harkness Center for Dance Injuries at NYU Langone Health. Luckily, you don't need a gym membership to cross-train effectively.

Keep reading... Show less
News

June's Best Performance Bets, Chosen by DM Writers and Editors

Stefano Altamura, Courtesy Whim W'Him

This month's picks include premieres, Little Princes and a principal dancer's farewell that's sure to leave you sobbing. Here are the shows our writers and editors around the country are most excited to catch.

Keep reading... Show less

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox