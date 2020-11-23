The Side Project, Workouts and Music Inspiring Commercial Phenom Amanda LaCount

Just 19 years old, commercial dancer Amanda LaCount has already become an outspoken advocate for body diversity in dance. Whether in the upcoming Netflix film The Prom, on "America's Got Talent" or in campaigns with brands like Nike, she shows that serious talent can come in any shape. Now, she's also making her way into plus-size fashion, with a limited edition collaboration with ELOQUII, a fashion site for women sizes 14 to 28.
Dance Magazine recently caught up with her for our "For Your Entertainment" series to hear about what LaCount has been reading, watching, listening to and more when she's not dancing.
Her new side project:
"I got to collaborate with ELOQUII for their The ELOQUII Drop: Six Icons, Six Days launch. I had the opportunity to design my version of the perfect little black dress, featuring black vegan leather, sheer arm detail and a classic mini-dress silhouette for a show-stopping look. It was fun being involved
in every step of the way. I wanted to make a garment that women of all shapes and sizes could feel confident in.
"As a plus-size person, I am often told what I can and cannot wear: 'Don't wear tight-fitting clothing' or 'Cover your arms.' I don't follow the rules, and with this collab, I wanted to make a statement, just like I do with my dancing. I want to make others feel empowered to break stereotypes and express themselves loudly and proudly."
Her go-to quarantine workout:
"HIIT (high-intensity interval training) classes online"
What she's watching:
" 'Drag Race Holland,' 'The Good Doctor' and 'Dancing with the Stars.' "
What she's reading:
"I've been really focused on my studies and class readings, since I've started attending college at St. Mary's College of California in their LEAP program for professional dancers where I am working on a BA in performing arts."
Favorite Instagram account:
"I love @wetheurban's inspirational posts focused on inclusivity, love and marginalized voices."
On her playlist:
"I'm obsessed with Ariana Grande's new album Positions."