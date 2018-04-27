- The Latest
Spotlight: What Keeps Amar Ramasar From Slacking In the Studio
Sure, lots of ballet dancers are doing stints in Broadway shows these days. But most of them aren't tackling roles like Jigger Craigin, Carousel's villainous whaler, who yes, dances, but is by no means a role traditionally played by a dancer, and who demands a careful blend of charm and danger, drunkenness and cunning. Yet this is the role that New York City Ballet star Amar Ramasar has taken on—and triumphantly, too. The New York Times called his Broadway debut "electric."
We caught up with him for our "Spotlight" series:
What do you think is the most common misconception about dancers?
That we don't eat very much. Quite the contrary, we eat a lot!
What other career would you like to try?
Directing or ballet-mastering for a major ballet company. But I have to say, after Carousel, I could see some potential acting in my future.
What was the last dance performance you saw?
The All Balanchine program on the final day of the NYCB winter season. It was phenomenal!
What's the most-played song on your phone?
"To Build A Home" by The Cinematic Orchestra
Do you have a pre-performance ritual?
l always do a ballet barre (to blasted music) and nowadays, a vocal warm-up and reciting of lines.
What's your favorite book?
Without a doubt, To Kill A Mockingbird
Where can you be found two hours after a performance ends?
Just heading to bed. With all the adrenaline from performing, it takes that long for me to calm down.
Who is the person you most want to dance with—living or dead?
Living, definitely Misty Copeland! We've discussed it before but haven't had the chance yet. Dead, the beautiful Balanchine ballerina Violette Verdy.
Where did you last vacation?
St. Martin with my lovely lady, Alexa Maxwell. It was the best trip ever!
What app do you spend the most time on?
I would have to say the Global Poker app. Also, I do check out Instagram pretty often.
What's the first item on your bucket list?
To visit India and see the city where my ancestors came from.
What's your go-to cross-training routine?
A regimen of exercises my friend and fellow principal dancer Joaquin De Luz created for the Dancer Fitness program at NYCB. It's full of deep core strengthening and you can do it anywhere.
What's the worst advice you've ever received?
To take it easy in ballet class. No matter how hard of a season, it's important to keep your technique up and when you slack, you lose.
If you could relive one performance, what would it be?
I am beyond humbled to admit that I've had countless performances that I would love to relive! One that comes to mind is dancing the "Man I Love" pas de deux from Balanchine's Who Cares with ballerina Sterling Hyltin and Queen Latifah singing live onstage at a NYCB gala. It was a surreal experience.
New York City Ballet continues its first year without Peter Martins at the helm as our spring season opens tonight.
When he retired at the start of the new year, we plunged headfirst into unknown, murky waters. Who would the new director be? When would we know? Would we dancers get some say in the decision? Who would oversee the Balanchine ballets? Who would be in charge of casting? Would a new director bring along huge upheaval? Could some of us be out of a job?
When I wrote about my struggle with depression, and eventual departure from dance because of it, I expected criticism. I was prepared to be challenged. But much to my relief, and horror, dancers from all over the world responded with support and stories of solidarity. The most critical response I saw was this one:
"Dance isn't for everyone."
This may as well be a mantra in the dance world. We have become entrenched in the Darwinian notion that the emotionally weak will be weeded out. There is no room for them anyway.
There's a special magic to watching dance on camera—done well, entire worlds can be created, single moments stretched into infinity. But what if you're working with a severe time constraint, say, 60 seconds?
Being bullied, unfortunately, is still a common experience among dance students, particularly male dance students. But there are a variety of strategies that you can use to help deal with difficult emotions and restore self-confidence.
The revival of everything '90s has been in full-swing for a while now—we saw Destiny's Child reunite at Coachella, Britney Spears is headed back on tour, and the Spice Girls miiight be performing at the Royal wedding next month. But Hollywood saved the best '90s moment for last, bringing *NSYNC back together to receive their official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30.
Because we love a good dance #TBT, we're reliving five of the boys' best dance moments.
"I Want You Back"
The band's first single from their self-titled debut album in 1998, "I Want You Back," was the start of their takeover (and their choreographed dance moves).
Gina Gibney runs two enormous dance spaces in New York City: Together they contain 23 studios, five performance spaces, a gallery, a conference room, a media lab and more. Gibney is now probably the largest dance center in the country. It's not surprising that Dance Magazine named Gina Gibney one of the most influential people in dance today.
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
What does a superstar like Carlos Acosta do after bidding farewell to his career in classical ballet? In Acosta's case, he returns to his native country, Cuba, to funnel his fame, connections and prodigious energies back into the dance scene that formed him. Because of its top-notch, state-supported training programs and popular embrace of the art of dance, Cuba is brimming with talented dancers. What it has been short on, until recently, are opportunities outside of the mainstream companies, as well as access to a more international repertoire. That is changing now, and, with the creation of Acosta Danza, launched in 2016, Acosta is determined to open the doors even wider to new ideas and audiences.