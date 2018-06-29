Congrats to ABT's Three New Soloists!
It's that time of year: American Ballet Theatre has just announced promotions, and they're as exciting as ever.
This season, it's all about the ladies: corps de ballet members Zhong-Jing Fang, Katherine Williams and Catherine Hurlin have been promoted to soloist, effective September 1.
Though none of these choices are surprises per se, it's nice to see artistic director Kevin McKenzie acknowledge the hard work of two longtime dancers. Fang has been a striking member of the corps since 2004, known for tackling steps with daredevil abandon and for her humorous side. Williams' bright, reliable presence has lit up the ABT stage since 2008, and her recent debut as Myrtha proved she has the emotional range for roles far beyond the ingénue.
From left: Zang (photo by Jade Young), Williams (photo by Alex DiMattia), Hurlin (photo by Jade Young)
Hurlin, who joined the corps in 2014, is a more obvious choice, but a deserving one nevertheless. We've been following her since her apprentice days, when she appeared on our cover. But since then she's shown that she really is more than a prodigy, shining in everything from the sassy Mademoiselle Marianne Chartreuse in Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream to the raw, turbulent movement in Wayne McGregor's AFTERITE (both of which she originated.)
It's interesting to note that McKenzie chose not to promote any men, seeing as the company has only four principal men slated for the upcoming fall season.
Congratulations to all!
Dancers are not known for bringing in the big bucks. Even commercial dancers, who can land high-paying jobs, often struggle to save enough to see themselves through periods between gigs.
But dancers are nothing if not crafty. We asked five pros for their tips on how to spend and save strategically, no matter how much money you're making.
Few things are most frustrating than arriving at your summer intensive full of excitement—only to get injured, stuck sitting out on the sidelines and missing out on the experience you signed up for.
To help you avoid this disappointment, we tapped Daniel Cuttica, D.O., an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon with The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics and consultant to The Washington Ballet, for expert advice on how to keep your body healthy, safe and injury-free this summer.
Whenever World Cup season comes around, Herman Cornejo is as happy as a kid on Christmas morning.
"Since I joined ABT 20 years ago, every time there's a World Cup, we are also at the Met," says the American Ballet Theatre principal. "It's the biggest event in soccer happening simultaneously with being able to dance on the Met stage!"
Like most Argentinians, Cornejo grew up playing "the beautiful game," first with his dad when he was little, then more seriously at school from ages 10 to 14. He was a natural, playing forward because he loved scoring. "For me, it was quite easy," he says. "But my passion for dance was stronger, so I had to stop playing to prevent any injuries."
Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie is no stranger to Jacob's Pillow. The New York–based b-girl has performed on the famous Inside/Out stage and at the Doris Duke Theatre and has appeared several times as a guest artist with Dorrance Dance. The native Israeli returns this summer as the first recipient of the Jacob's Pillow Fellowship at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post (which includes a $15,000 grant, a weeklong Pillow residency and another residency at Long Island University)—and to premiere a new work, Odeon, with her company, Ephrat Asherie Dance.
You must be so excited to go to Jacob's Pillow again.
It's truly amazing to be somewhere where people value dance so much. There's a weight given to what we do that's special and not how the rest of the world tends to operate around art. It's like a dance fairyland.
Nikolaj Hübbe has a confession: "I love dancers, I love dancers," he tells me. "I could eat them for breakfast. With the cornflakes, with milk on them."
It's a few hours before his dancers perform at Jacob's Pillow, and he has the barely-contained excitement of a Labrador Retriever about to go on a walk.
Kaitlyn Gilliland has never been the kind of dancer who cares about taking the usual route. The former New York City Ballet dancer shocked the ballet world when she left the company just as her star was rising. Since then, she's been an in-demand freelancer, and most recently, a dancer with former colleague Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project. But not for long—after giving her final performance at the end of July, she'll head back to the East Coast to begin her MBA at Yale.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Sahar Damoni, PC Tamar Lamm
Do you ever imagine collaborating with a dancer or musician from a faraway place? Composer Andy Teirstein, professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, has made this wish come true for performing artists with his Translucent Borders project. Over the last three years he has brought dancers and musicians from Cuba, Israel, Greece and Ghana to experience other cultures. On June 29, this project culminates in a rich border-crossing event at the Jack Crystal Theater at Tisch.
Now more than ever, dancers are speaking up against abuses of power that have long been considered foregone conclusions. In many cases, these dancers are backed by a union and protected by solidarity. Union representation has traditionally been the purview of established companies, but many dancers working today are freelancers. As dance employment shifts away from the company model, how can independent artists advocate for themselves? Could unionizing ensure them fair treatment? Is a union for freelance dancers even feasible?
Whether you're a die-hard sports fan or Team Bunhead all the way, Cloud & Victory (aka the dancewear company with the world's cheekiest social media) has found a way for everyone to enjoy this summer's World Cup.
Whether you're a dancer, a choreographer, or both, having time alone in the studio allows artists to grow in ways that class or rehearsal simply doesn't. Yet without other people around to tell you what to do or keep you accountable, it's easy to get stuck staring at yourself in the mirror, wondering where to begin.
Here's how to make the most of your studio time and avoid staring aimlessly back at your reflection: