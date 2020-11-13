Friday Film Break: "Diagonally" by Amy Saunder

Nov 13, 2020

For anyone who's ever spent a day in quarantine transitioning from the couch to the table to the floor, until you don't know what furniture even is anymore, this dance film captures a serious #mood. Conceived and choreographed by Amy Saunder, co-founder of konverjdans in Brooklyn, with cinematography by Joe Raffanti, "Diagonally" features Saunder dancing to "Whatever I Want" by the band Cuddle Magic.

Courtesy Ava Noble
USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Go Behind the Scenes of USC Kaufman’s Virtual Dance Festival

Now more than ever, the students of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance are embodying their program's vision: "The New Movement."

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the dance world continues to be faced with unprecedented challenges, but USC Kaufman's faculty and BFA students haven't shied away from them. While many schools have had to cancel events or scale them back to live-from-my-living-room streams, USC Kaufman has embraced the situation and taken on impressive endeavors, like expanding its online recruitment efforts.

November 1 to 13, USC Kaufman will present A/Part To/Gather, a virtual festival featuring world premieres from esteemed faculty and guest choreographers, student dance films and much more. All semester long, they've rehearsed via Zoom from their respective student apartments or hometowns. And they haven't solely been dancing. "You have a rehearsal process, and then a filming process, and a production process of putting it together," says assistant professor of practice Jennifer McQuiston Lott of the prerecorded and professionally edited festival.

usc kaufman
November 2020