Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet

Dance Magazine Award Honoree: Angel Corella

Candice Thompson
Nov 19, 2019

When Angel Corella took over as artistic director of Pennsylvania Ballet in 2014, the company underwent a sea change. And while some in the ballet world were shocked by Corella's vision to reinvigorate and redirect the company, longtime fans of his career shouldn't have expected anything less.

He was one of American Ballet Theatre's youngest principal dancers—receiving the promotion at age 20, after only one year with the company—and still reigns as one of the most dynamic in its history. Reviews from his extensive classical repertoire lead with descrip­tors like "charismatic" and "explosive" and all of their synonyms. Whether he was firing off pirouettes that concluded with balanced finesse or flying at warp speed around the stage in a manège of coupés jetés, his presence emanated beyond the balconies.

Throughout his 17-year ABT career, his high-voltage energy seemed to be fueled by the purest of passions. He brought magnanimous style and joy to every role: While his career may be remembered best for classical leads like Basilio and Romeo, his impeccable technique and effusive personality also inspired the creation of new works from choreographers such as John Neumeier and Stanton Welch.

Along the way, he became an ambassador for the art form, bringing his fun to "Sesame Street," lending his style to ad campaigns for companies like Rolex, and looking elegant in the pages of Vogue and Vanity Fair.

In 2008, he began Barcelona Ballet (originally Corella Ballet) while still performing with ABT, bringing classical ballet back to his native Spain. And while today it is more commonplace for principal dancers to juggle side projects, at that time, it was a prescient show of Corella's ambition to give back to a country where he had reached the kind of star status of Mikhail Baryshnikov and Rudolf Nureyev.

Alexander Iziliaev, courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet

In the last five years, he has brought his bottomless energy to Philadelphia, reigniting the company's repertoire. While Balanchine will always have a place in any given season, Corella has taken pains to modernize the company's programs, adding works by Trisha Brown, Wayne McGregor, Christopher Wheeldon and Andrea Miller, and investing in reworked full-lengths.

He is excited when he finds younger, emerging choreographers to follow, like Alba Carbonell Castillo (winner of a gold medal for choreography at the Beijing International Ballet and Choreography Competition), and is committed to giving his dancers the experience to develop alongside those newer voices.

"Dancers can sometimes be afraid of being judged and feel they have to pretend and not show the audience who they really are," he says. "But I want dancers to understand that their rawness and realness is what people connect with." Such advice is second nature to a force like Corella.

To purchase tickets to the Dance Magazine Awards or become a sponsor, visit dancemediafoundation.org.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
angel corella pennsylvania ballet American Ballet Theatre dance magazine awards

Latest Posts

Scott Shaw, Courtesy Gibney

3 Tips for Dancers Who Want to Explore Activism

Are you passionate about social issues, but unsure of how to incorporate them into your work? Yasemin Ozumerzifon, director of community action at Gibney in New York City, offers advice to beginners:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
yasemin ozumerzifon gibney activism dance as activism
dance as activism
Ailey II artistic director Troy Powell teaching an Ailey Workshop at NYCDA. Courtesy NYCDA

NYCDA Is Redefining the Convention Scene Through Life-Changing Opportunities

Back in 2011 when Joe Lanteri first approached Katie Langan, chair of Marymount Manhattan College's dance department, about getting involved with New York City Dance Alliance, she was skeptical about the convention/competition world.

"But I was pleasantly surprised by the enormity of talent that was there," she says. "His goal was to start scholarship opportunities, and I said okay, I'm in."

Today, it's fair to say that Lanteri has far surpassed his goal of creating scholarship opportunities. But NYCDA has done so much more, bridging the gap between the convention world and the professional world by forging a wealth of partnerships with dance institutions from Marymount to The Ailey School to Complexions Contemporary Ballet and many more. There's a reason these companies and schools—some of whom otherwise may not see themselves as aligned with the convention/competition world—keep deepening their relationships with NYCDA.

Now, college scholarships are just one of many ways NYCDA has gone beyond the typical weekend-long convention experience and created life-changing opportunities for students. We rounded up some of the most notable ones:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
Left: Hurricane Harvey damage in Houston Ballet's Dance Lab; Courtesy Harlequin. Right: The Dance Lab pre-Harvey; Nic Lehoux, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

How Harlequin Floors Helped the Show Go On At Houston Ballet Post-Harvey

"The show must go on" may be a platitude we use to get through everything from costume malfunctions to stormy moods. But when it came to overcoming a literal hurricane, Houston Ballet was buoyed by this mantra to go from devastated to dancing in a matter of weeks—with the help of Harlequin Floors, Houston Ballet's longstanding partner who sprang into action to build new floors in record time.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
harlequin floors houston ballet instagram

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter our video contest
Enter Now