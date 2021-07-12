Jayme Thornton

Take Our Free Master Class on "Zazz" With Cover Star Angie Schworer

Dance Magazine
Jul 12, 2021

Give it some zazz!

Join Dance Magazine cover star Angie Schworer for a free master class on "Zazz," her knockout number from the Broadway musical The Prom. Hear first-hand about what went into its creation, try out the number's signature Fosse-style moves, and even learn some of the lyrics to sing along with Schworer at home.

All levels are welcome—no experience is necessary.

Register to join us on Monday, July 26, at 4 pm Eastern here. As she sings in the show, "there's no contest for a girl" (or anyone) "who has some zazzmatazz."


