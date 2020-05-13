Anthony Hopkins. Elena Torre, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Anthony Hopkins Joined TikTok to Do the #toosieslide

Madeline Schrock
May 13, 2020

Actor Anthony Hopkins might be forever etched into the public consciousness for his famous turn as the cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

But his latest role is much, much lighter: recreational TikTok dancer.

Yes, it seems that even the 82-year-old Hopkins isn't immune to the allure of TikTok.

In his first video—his attempt at the Toosie Slide, set to Drake's song of the same name—Hopkins is loose and funny and smooth. Before he signs off, he challenges Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to post themselves doing the dance.

@anthonyhopkins

##Drake I’m late to the party... but better late than never. @oficialstallone @arnoldschnitzel ##toosieslidechallenge

♬ original sound - officialanthonyhopkins

Though neither men have responded to his challenge yet, Schwarzenegger has taken to TikTok to tout the importance of flexibility...well, sort of.

Check out his attempt at the straddle splits below. He's surprisingly—or should be say deceptively—limber for 72. (Wait for it.)

@arnoldschnitzel

Flexibility is as important as the pump.

♬ original sound - arnoldschnitzel

While we're not entirely sure what internet magic has motivated these men to let loose, we definitely don't hate it.

Who's next on our TikTok dream dance list? We're rooting for Christopher "More Cowbell" Walken, an excellent dancer in his own right, to get in on the action.

