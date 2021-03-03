Courtesy Polk & Co

Catching Up With 2020 Tony-Nominated Choreographer Anthony Van Laast

Helen Hope
Mar 03, 2021

It's been five months since the 2020 Tony Award nominations were announced—and while there's still no set date for the awards ceremony, voting officially began March 1. This week, Dance Magazine is catching up with each of this year's three nominees for Best Choreography.

Here, Anthony Van Laast, who was nominated for a Tony in 2004 for Bombay Dreams, talks about being nominated for his stylish, crowd-pleasing choreography for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Five women in yellow dresses stand in front of microphones on a brightly lit stage, their hands in the air as they sing. A band is behind them.

Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Manuel Harlan, Courtesy Polk & Co

What has it meant to you to be nominated during this historic Broadway shutdown?

This second nomination feels like the greatest accolade because I consider Broadway to be the quintessential center of musical-theater dance. That said, it's been a strange year. It's important that those of us who are nominated be thankful that we were able to work before, and that we will work after. We have to find ways to help our industry survive the pandemic.

What have you been up to during the pandemic?

I've been at home in the English countryside, just west of Oxford. Since the first lockdown ended, I've choreographed free charity concerts and pop videos and done television work. The biggest thing was reworking Tina in Holland for social distancing. But just before we reopened, the government changed the rules such that we couldn't actually get going again.

Last year was a pivotal one for Black people in the United States—and obviously Tina is the story of this really strong yet vulnerable Black woman. What has it been like to be involved in a project centered on this living icon of Black history?

And it wasn't just in the States. A lot of what happened in America reverberated across the world. We in Tina have been having lots of meetings, giving space for the company to discuss their feelings, breaking into smaller groups, and it's been a reeducation for a lot of us. I've reappraised a lot of the way I've worked in the past. I'm grateful to have gotten involved as patron with a group here in England called Black Artists in Dance.

We've been so lucky to have Tina Turner herself [who was closely involved in the production] at the head of the whole thing. She's an example of a really strong, determined, brilliant woman who has overcome adversity and pulled through.

Do you have a favorite number?

I'd have to say "Proud Mary." The audience just goes completely crazy. I always work very, very closely with the costume designer, and on that number we decided that we wanted the ladies to get undressed and dressed onstage. I loved working with Mark Thompson to get the movement of those fringed skirts exactly right. I was actually just listening to the cast recording version of "Proud Mary" while working out in my home gym!

Were there any moments in the show that were difficult to get right?

Yeah, funnily enough, I thought "What's Love Got to Do With It" was going to be really easy, but I found it really hard to do. It's a slower tempo, and it wasn't one of her favorites—even though it was one of the big hits. It's taken me five goes to get it right—the West End, Hamburg, Utrecht, Broadway and Holland. I feel like I've finally cracked it after reworking the Dutch production for social distancing. As soon as I get the opportunity, I'll be changing the American version to the spaced-out Dutch version.

What’s on your mind as the Tony voting period begins?

This unusual year has taught me how much I miss dance. One thing I desperately want to do is choreograph a duet in a black box. You know, just go back to basics and reexamine movement. That's what I really love to do.


Courtesy Harlequin
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

