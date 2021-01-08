Friday Film Break: Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber in "Lost Horse"

Jan 08, 2021

What is it like to live in the world of dance power couple Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber? For this video, director/editor Adi Halfin handed the pair a camera to capture their relationship and life together both through documentary-style footage and improvised dance. The resulting footage is set to Asaf Avidan's "Lost Horse."

This film is one of several on the lineup for the Dance Camera West Drive-In: Best of the Festival on January 30 and 31 in Santa Monica, California.

