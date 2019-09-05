"He Literally Pat Me On The Head." Dr. Linda Hamilton & Ashley Bouder Talk Women in Ballet

What will it take to build more female leaders in ballet?
Dr. Linda Hamilton, the creator of Dance Magazine's longstanding advice column, Advice for Dancers, interviews New York City Ballet star Ashley Bouder about her work on the Ashley Bouder Project and the ways in which she's fighting for more female leadership in the ballet world.
This video is the first in Dr. Hamilton's new video series tackling the most current, newsworthy and controversial topics in dance.
