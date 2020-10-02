Friday Film Break: "7:30/7:30" by Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher

Dance Magazine
Oct 02, 2020

Raising twins is never easy. But doing it during a pandemic? That's a challenge that requires a special kind of grace.

This short film, created by New York City Ballet dancers Troy Schumacher and Ashley Laracey earlier this summer, captures a day in their lockdown life with babies Willa and Charlie. Despite the constant busy-ness of feeding the twins, doing laundry, walking the dog and trying to squeeze in moments to work out their bodies, and—in the case of Schumacher—fine-tune some choreography, what comes through more than anything is the sweetness of precious family time together.

The film is a Works & Process Artists Virtual Commission. The Guggenheim program has pledged to grant more than $150,000 for artists to create work during the pandemic. More than 50 WPA videos are available to watch on YouTube.

