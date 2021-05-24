Join Dance Magazine for an "Ask Me Anything" with June cover star Jamar Roberts on Monday, June 14, at 4 pm Eastern. Send us all your questions for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater standout and resident choreographer, and we'll get to as many as possible.
As a bonus: The event will also include a short show-and-tell with Roberts sharing his artistic inspirations and other artistic works he keeps in his home. From jazz music to drawing to fashion design, Roberts' interests and influences are wide-ranging, and sure to surprise and delight.
Register to join us and submit your questions for Roberts here. This event is sponsored by New World School of the Arts.