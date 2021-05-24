Jayme Thornton

Join Dance Magazine for an "Ask Me Anything" With June Cover Star Jamar Roberts

Join Dance Magazine for an "Ask Me Anything" with June cover star Jamar Roberts on Monday, June 14, at 4 pm Eastern. Send us all your questions for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater standout and resident choreographer, and we'll get to as many as possible.

As a bonus: The event will also include a short show-and-tell with Roberts sharing his artistic inspirations and other artistic works he keeps in his home. From jazz music to drawing to fashion design, Roberts' interests and influences are wide-ranging, and sure to surprise and delight.

Register to join us and submit your questions for Roberts here. This event is sponsored by New World School of the Arts.

