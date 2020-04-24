Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies with Rockette Natalie Reid

Dance Magazine
Apr 24, 2020

Many of us are spending a lot more time in the kitchen these days. Radio City Rockette Natalie Reid loves to bake––and showed us how she makes chocolate chip cookies. Watch this video to learn her recipe!

baking chocolate chip cookies radio city rockettes video

