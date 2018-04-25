- The Latest
These Photos of Ballerinas Eating Our Favorite Foods Are Making Us Hungry
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
New York City Ballet principal Sterling Hyltin sorts her laundry backstage while noshing on a fried chicken finger. Props on her paper towel technique—gotta keep those fingers from getting the costumes greasy!
Believe it or not, burgers can make excellent recovery food after a long day of dancing. Royal Danish Ballet principal Ida Praetorius obviously got the memo.
Sure, she's an Oikos ambassador so she probably got paid to do this. But still, Misty Copeland makes yogurt look so tasty. (If anyone wants to pay us to eat yogurt, we're totally down. Just sayin'.)
Royal Ballet first soloist Melissa Hamilton takes the cake for her birthday with a homemade gluten-free version from fellow dancer Sasha Mukhamedov. It's definitely a celebration with a little Aperol champagne spritz in hand.
The Joffrey Ballet's Victoria Jaiani enjoys her donut almost as much as we're loving this shop's pun. She gets extra kudos for eating in turnout.
We're so here for Pennsylvania Ballet principal Lillian DiPiazza's island-appropriate vacation meal: While relaxing in Turks and Caicos, she enjoys some conch fritters for lunch.
While we don't have proof that they actually ate the whole tub, that's a lot of butter that sisters and former Miami City Ballet dancers Patricia and Jeannette Delgado are sharing with choreographer Justin Peck and Jeannette's husband Andres.
Misa Kuranaga's lunch is homemade by none other than her boss, Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen. In between company-running duties, he took the time to cook up some Japanese ankimo—a specialty dish made with monkfish liver. How's that for rehearsal fuel?
What does a superstar like Carlos Acosta do after bidding farewell to his career in classical ballet? In Acosta's case, he returns to his native country, Cuba, to funnel his fame, connections and prodigious energies back into the dance scene that formed him. Because of its top-notch, state-supported training programs and popular embrace of the art of dance, Cuba is brimming with talented dancers. What it has been short on, until recently, are opportunities outside of the mainstream companies, as well as access to a more international repertoire. That is changing now, and, with the creation of Acosta Danza, launched in 2016, Acosta is determined to open the doors even wider to new ideas and audiences.
When I wrote about my struggle with depression, and eventual departure from dance because of it, I expected criticism. I was prepared to be challenged. But much to my relief, and horror, dancers from all over the world responded with support and stories of solidarity. The most critical response I saw was this one:
"Dance isn't for everyone."
This may as well be a mantra in the dance world. We have become entrenched in the Darwinian notion that the emotionally weak will be weeded out. There is no room for them anyway.
Growing up in a family-owned dance studio in Missouri had its perks for tap dancer Anthony Russo. But it also earned him constant taunting, especially in high school.
"There was a junior in my sophomore year health class who was absolutely relentless," he says. "I'd get tripped on my way to the front of the classroom and he'd say, 'Watch out, twinkle toes.' If I raised my hand and answered a question incorrectly, I'd hear a patronizing 'Nice one, Bojangles.' "
There's so much more to the dance world than making and performing dances. Arts administrators do everything from raising money to managing companies to building new audiences. With the growing number of arts administration programs in colleges, dancers have an opportunity to position themselves for a multifaceted career on- or offstage—and to bring their unique perspective as artists to administrative work.
While Solange was busy helping big sis Beyoncé give Coachella its best performances of all time, an equally compelling project was quietly circulating on Instagram:
New York City Ballet continues its first year without Peter Martins at the helm as our spring season opens tonight.
When he retired at the start of the new year, we plunged headfirst into unknown, murky waters. Who would the new director be? When would we know? Would we dancers get some say in the decision? Who would oversee the Balanchine ballets? Who would be in charge of casting? Would a new director bring along huge upheaval? Could some of us be out of a job?
In the world of ballet, Arcadian Broad is a one-stop shop: He'll come up with a story, compose its music, choreograph the movement and dance it himself. But then Broad has always been a master of versatility. As a teenager he juggled school, dance and—after the departure of his father—financial responsibility. It was Broad's income from dancing that kept his family afloat. Fast-forward six years and things are far more stable. Broad now lives on his own in an apartment, but you can usually find him in the studio.
Bales of hay, black umbrellas, bicycles—this Midsummer Night's Dream would be unrecognizable to the Bard. Alexander Ekman's full-length, inspired by Scandinavian solstice traditions and set to music by Mikael Karlsson, is a madcap celebration of the longest day of the year, when the veil between our world and that of the supernatural is said to be at its thinnest. The Joffrey Ballet's performances mark the seductively surreal work's North American premiere. April 25–May 6. joffrey.org.
When Kevin "Iega" Jeff saw Fana Tshabalala's Indumba at the annual JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience in South Africa, he immediately knew he would ask Tshabalala to set the work on his company.
"There's an ancient energy in Fana's movement, a deep and trusted knowing," says Jeff, director of the Chicago-based Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. "Because I witnessed the raw humanity of his dancer's souls, I wanted my dancers to have that experience."