Shout-Out to the Real Superheroes: #BallerinaMoms
In our eyes, being a dancer is remarkable. Add motherhood to the mix, and you're practically a superhero.
We salute all the incredible women who have two of the hardest—and most rewarding—jobs around. Here are just a few of our favorite #ballerinamom moments. (And don't say we didn't warn you: Prepare for full-on cute overload.)
Partnering while pregnant? No problem.
Colorado Ballet's Dana Benton was still at it when she was 39 weeks pregnant. Yup, we're impressed.
Houston Ballet's youngest dancer
Just three weeks after the birth of her daughter, Houston Ballet's Karina González was back in the studio with a special someone in tow.
Built-in workout inspiration
At the National Ballet of Canada, Jurgita Dronina and her son squeezed in a round of push-ups before she took barre and he built Lego.
Like mother, like daughter
We're not saying that dancers' kids should grow up to be dancers, but it's pretty adorable when they pick up a few steps. Recently, the daughter of Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah Ricard Orza and Seth Orza made a dining table her stage. We're here for it.
The mother of all #ballerinamoms: Ashley Bouder
Ashley Bouder even has a separate account for her daughter, Violet Storm, so choosing just one Bouder/Violet moment is tough. (We're still amazed by the video of Bouder's insane string of fouettés, perfectly executed when she was nine months pregnant.) This clip of Violet and Mom's matching swan arms is enough to melt your heart.
Need a stand-in for rehearsal?
These days, it seems like dancers are mastering iconic roles younger than ever. At Charlotte Ballet, Alessandra James' son has already pulled off Apollo.
She got it from her momma
We see a future in aquatic ballet for this mother-daughter duo featuring European-based contemporary ballet star Drew Jacoby. Click through for video.
Two words: backstage access
An exclusive view of pre-performance company class? "Been there, done that," says Koan, son of Pacific Northwest Ballet's Lindsi Dec and Karel Cruz.
And this list wouldn't be complete without a shout-out to the ballerina-moms-to-be.
New York City Ballet principal Megan Fairchild and international superstar Diana Vishneva are both expecting.
The first part of Angels in America ends with a bang: Prior Walter, the character we've followed for roughly three and a half hours as he weathers the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York City, sees an Angel crash through the ceiling. She beats her wings, hovering over the man cowering in his bed, and intones, "Greetings, prophet. The great work begins!" It's an immensely satisfying conclusion to Part One, and makes audiences that much more eager to get to the second.
But how do you make an angel fly?
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
Sprinkled in among Royal Ballet soloist Meaghan Grace Hinkis' performance shots on Instagram are some seriously stunning close-up pictures of her corresponding beauty looks. From chiseled cheekbones to gold-dusted wigs, Hinkis fully embraces her ballet beauty routine. "I love doing stage makeup," she says. "It's fun to change up the look depending on the role I'm playing."
Running is many things to Joffrey Ballet dancer Joanna Wozniak: It's a way she stays in shape during summer layoff, it's a way she builds strength after injury, and it's a way she balances out her body.
"Even though class has motions that are repeated on both sides, when you're dancing in a performance, that's not always the case," says Wozniak, who's been a runner for more than 10 years. "So it's nice to go for a quick run when you have a day off."
Finding the right pointe shoe is hard enough. But as any serious ballet dancer can tell you, it's only half the battle. The padding you pair with your pointe shoes plays a big role in your ability to stay on your toes pain-free (or close to it) through classes and rehearsals. When Second Skin squares alone won't cut it, there's a new generation of toe pads to provide relief.
Photo by Nathan Sayers
Chances are you've seen these pads (and the telltale blue putty that comes with them) on your Instagram feed. The completely genius PerfectFit inserts are actually customized molds that fill any spaces between your toes and your shoe vamp, and help reduce pressure on commonly irritated spots like bunions. Though they've only been around for a few years, PerfectFit pads have already gained a huge pro following, including New York City Ballet's Sara Mearns, Royal Danish Ballet's Holly Dorger and Los Angeles Ballet's Bianca Bulle.
When 59-second clips of "This is America" began to take over my Insta feed last week, I didn't know how to feel. Graphic images from the music video showed the execution of a man with a guitar and the mass shooting of a church choir.
What truly struck me was physical and facial animation of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as well as the gaggle of children shadowing his movement. Many saw the dance as a distraction from the mayhem in the background.
In 1989, Congress passed a resolution naming May 25—the birthday of tap legend Bill "Bojangles" Robinson—as National Tap Dance Day, and it has been celebrated annually on that date ever since. For years, the May issue of Dance Magazine featured a tap dancer on its cover to coincide with the holiday and highlight the form.
But some considered the gesture to be mere tokenism. "It feels like a handout," says tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith. "Our art form deserves more than that."