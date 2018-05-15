- The Latest
When It Comes to College and a Ballet Career, Can You Really Have It All?
My parents are worried that dancing professionally will interfere with my education, even though I have friends who dance and take college courses. I can't go to a university the usual way when I'm trying to make it in contemporary ballet. Can you help me explain my situation to them?
—Lauren, Miami, FL
You and your parents have equally valid concerns. From a dancer's perspective, it may be important to start your career as early as you can, given the short shelf life of a ballet career. However, it is possible to complete college first. Some dancers choose a BFA program affiliated with a professional company; others shift their major to modern dance or musical theater, where age isn't as much of a priority. Regardless of when you choose to go to college, the more education you have, the greater your chance of employment and a higher income later.
Fortunately, nationally recognized programs like LEAP (Liberal Education for Arts Professionals) from Saint Mary's College of California take you and your parents' concerns into consideration. LEAP offers current and former professional dancers individualized study for BA degrees, and classes are held in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
You could also enroll in a nearby college, taking one course at a time or completing online courses while you perform. Your parents should know that it's entirely possible to pursue your art form and get an adequate education. While doing both isn't easy, having a dancer's work ethic helps.
Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.
You're standing backstage, and your mind won't stop racing.
What if, after weeks of rehearsal, you suddenly forget the choreography? What if that terrible critic gives you yet another embarrassing review? Did you remember to sew your pointe shoes correctly? Why won't your partner stop cracking his darn hip joint? Why can't you stop freaking out?
The role of Harlequin in Marius Petipa's comic ballet Harlequinade is one American Ballet Theatre dancer Gabe Stone Shayer knows quite well. He first performed a variation of the role when he was just nine years old. Today, he explores commedia dell'arte in Alexei Ratmansky's new take on the ballet, premiering at the Metropolitan Opera House this June.
We stepped into a rehearsal of Harlequinade with Shayer and fellow ABT dancer Cassandra Trenary for our "In The Studio" series:
When 59-second clips of "This is America" began to take over my Insta feed last week, I didn't know how to feel. Graphic images from the music video showed the execution of a man with a guitar and the mass shooting of a church choir.
What truly struck me was physical and facial animation of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as well as the gaggle of children shadowing his movement. Many saw the dance as a distraction from the mayhem in the background.
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
While there are more women making dance than ever before, the question still swirls: Do they have the same programming and mentoring opportunities as their male counterparts? This spring, Ballet West and the University of Southern California are choosing to tackle the question head-on, with performances and residencies that focus on female dancemakers.
Dancers are physical communicators. It is both our profession and our passion. But what happens when the music stops and there is a break in rehearsals?
Our communication doesn't end when the choreography is completed. The truth is, the way you act at rest can make or break your career. Ballet masters, choreographers and artistic directors see meaning in all forms of body language, not just those that happen while the music is playing.
Touring always comes with challenges, but traveling to a higher elevation is particularly difficult. When there is less oxygen available, it can affect your endurance and make your muscles tire faster. Some performers even suffer from dizziness, headaches, nausea, shortness of breath and fatigue.
In our eyes, being a dancer is remarkable. Add motherhood to the mix, and you're practically a superhero.
We salute all the incredible women who have two of the hardest—and most rewarding—jobs around. Here are just a few of our favorite #ballerinamom moments. (And don't say we didn't warn you: Prepare for full-on cute overload.)
The first part of Angels in America ends with a bang: Prior Walter, the character we've followed for roughly three and a half hours as he weathers the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York City, sees an Angel crash through the ceiling. She beats her wings, hovering over the man cowering in his bed, and intones, "Greetings, prophet. The great work begins!" It's an immensely satisfying conclusion to Part One, and makes audiences that much more eager to get to the second.
But how do you make an angel fly?