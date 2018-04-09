- The Latest
Have Real Ballet Dancers Jumped On The "Barre Class" Trend?
Barre classes have soared in popularity. Last year, Time Magazine labeled them a "phenomenon" among fitness routines, with an estimated 800 studios in the U.S.
But: Has the fad penetrated the rehearsal studios of professional ballet dancers? Not necessarily, according to feedback from several ballet companies.
"Our dancers don't need another barre class; they take a barre class every day," says Gary Tucker, media relations manager at Pacific Northwest Ballet. Everywhere from Boston Ballet to The Joffrey, San Francisco Ballet and six other companies we reached out to, managers and directors reported that their dancers prefer to supplement their rehearsals with activities like Pilates, Gyrotonics, yoga, biking, swimming or running.
Photo via Maiden Lane Studios in San Francisco
Yet everyday enthusiasts are flocking to the high-energy classes that challenge the entire body. "Barre is a fusion of yoga, ballet and Pilates," says Kelly Lamy, a barre and group fitness instructor at Coastal Bodyworx in Rhode Island. And it's tough. "Although barre has more parallel work than ballet and there is no choreography," she says, "barre builds strength, stamina and balance and lengthens your muscles."
Lamy works her clients' inner thighs with countless pliés in first, second and fourth positions, for example. And she improves balance with 'mountain poses' on demi-pointe, which require the core awareness and pelvic alignment of a dancer. Like in dance, changing tempo changes the challenge—slow motion for isometrics and to trigger muscle fatigue, or high reps at quick speeds to kick-start the cardiovascular system.
"Barre classes expose muscles you never knew you had," says Lamy. And the results are noticeable. Lamy says she has clients who have trimmed inches, re-shaped their bodies and performed better in sports and activities as a result of barre training.
But if barre class is a bonafide muscle-sculpting exercise that promises to deliver ballerina bodies in a short amount of time, then why are professional dancers not racing to do more of a good thing?
"After six hours at rehearsal, I'm not up to going to a supplementary barre class," says Greta Hodgkinson, principal dancer at the National Ballet of Canada.
Greta Hodgkinson in company class at National Ballet of Canada. Photo by Karolina Kuras, courtesy NBoC
Hodgkinson—like most of her counterparts in the ballet world—relies on physical therapy and Pilates to supplement her company classes and rehearsals. At the apex of her career, Hodgkinson says she has become even more diligent about cross-training, which she matches to her repertoire's demands: She may work the small muscles in her feet and train on a springboard, for example, to prepare for the petite allegro of Giselle, or target her upper body and back muscles to get ready for the graceful port de bras of Swan Lake.
However, as someone who uses barre during her daily class to get in touch with her body and its aches and pains, she understands the appeal. "A lot of people find it fun and quite meditative."
Because of its similarity to a classical ballet barre, taking barre classes would be overkill. "But," says Hodgkinson, "I wouldn't rule it out later in life."
In his final bow at New York City Ballet, during what should have been a heroic conclusion to a celebrated ballet career, Robert Fairchild slipped and fell. His reaction? To lie down flat on his back like he meant to do it. Then start cracking up at himself.
"He's such a ham," says his sister Megan Fairchild, with a laugh. "He's really good at selling whatever his body is doing that day. He'll turn a moment that I would totally go home and cry about into something where the audience is like, 'That's the most amazing thing ever!' "
I found a great boyfriend in my ballet company. I love how he understands my life as a professional dancer. The problem is we've started fighting whenever one of us gives the other a correction during partnering. Is dating him a bad idea?
—Lovesick, Toronto, Ontario
For the first time in more than 10 years, Janet Jackson is holding an open audition for dancers.
Even better? You could land a spot in her #JTribe simply by posting a video on social media.
Jennifer Nichols was rehearsing barefoot this winter when she got a split in the bottom of her foot. An independent choreographer, she was preparing a self-made solo to be performed as part of a new music show in Toronto, and the studio's Marley floor was usually used by winter boot–wearing musicians.
A split may not seem like a big deal. But this one led to a serious infection that would land Nichols in hospital and almost end her performing career.
The #MeToo movement has made its way to France's biggest ballet company.
An anonymous survey recently leaked to the French press revealed major turbulence at the Paris Opéra Ballet. The Straits Times reports that the survey was conducted by an internal group representing POB's dancers. In it, there are numerous claims of bullying, sexual harassment and management issues.
Nearly all of the dancers (132 out of 154) answered the questionnaire, but they didn't know it would be made public. (Around 100 of them later signed a statement saying they didn't consent to its release.)
San Francisco Ballet star Maria Kochetkova just announced that she'll be leaving the company at the end of this season, after the much-anticipated Unbound Festival. The exact date will be announced later.
Merce Cunningham would have been 99 years old today, and, as a present to the dance world, the Merce Cunningham Trust has announced a dizzying array of celebrations to unfold over the next year in honor of the groundbreaking choreographer's 2019 centennial.
"Merce liked saying he didn't want to celebrate his birthday, and yet he always enjoyed when we threw parties for him," Trevor Carlson, producer of the Merce Cunningham Centennial, said in a press release. Though the Merce Cunningham Dance Company shuttered in 2011 (two years after the choreographer's death, per his wishes), plans to celebrate his legacy range from performances to film screenings to workshops to education programs to dinner parties.
Ever since New York City Ballet's interim leadership team took over from Peter Martins, we've been curious whether they'd get a chance to try their hand at programming. (It was unclear how much Martins had done before he retired.)
As it turns out, Martins left room for Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Craig Hall and Jonathan Stafford to select two of the company's six commissions for the 2018-19 season. Their choices—Kyle Abraham and Emma Portner—are surprising, and thrilling.
A watershed moment. That's how choreographer Lar Lubovitch recently described his now-classic A Brahms Symphony. Now, a group of 16 George Mason University dance majors are having their own watershed moment with that jubilant work: They will dance it at the venerable Joyce Theater in New York City, where they will close the 50th anniversary season of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company on April 22. It's such a big deal the college president, Angel Cabrera, likened it to when the basketball team made it to the NCAA Final Four.
Last Tuesday, the Bay-Area public radio station KQED released the first of eight videos in a web series titled "If Cities Could Dance"—and folks, it's a stunner. Following three charismatic voguers around San Francisco as they #werk and eloquently describe what their artform means personally and historically, it's a three-minute turboshot of serious inspiration, a painless dance history lesson, and a poetic ode to how environment catalyzes creativity.