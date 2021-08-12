Éric Matheron-Balaÿ for WAD Magazine

Learn a Piece of Choreography from Cover Star Rauf "RubberLegz" Yasit

Aug 12, 2021

Join Dance Magazine for a free master class with cover star Rauf "RubberLegz" Yasit. The b-boy and sought-after contemporary dance collaborator will be teaching a short section from one of his latest works, SYNC, breaking down the piece's ideas and concepts.

Although he will have a dance partner with him to demonstrate certain moments, he will be showing some phrases as a solo version for dancers to follow along on their own. All levels are welcome—yes, even if you can't put your foot behind your head like Yasit.

Register here to join us on Thursday, August 26, at 4:30 pm Pacific/7:30 pm Eastern. The workshop will last approximately 30 minutes.

