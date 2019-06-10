Powered by RebelMouse
Viral Videos
Kelsey Grills
Jun. 10, 2019 10:15AM EST

Go "Behind the Curtain" with Alice Klock and Florian Lochner

Alice Klock and Florian Lochner

Florian Lochner and Alice Klock met while dancing with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. They quickly became best friends and roommates, and in 2017 started a company called Flock. Together they create and perform their own work, teach as a team, create new pieces on schools and companies, and produce their own shows in the U.S. and abroad. Dance Magazine recently followed Alice and Florian for a day as part of our "Behind the Curtain" web series.

FLOCK | Behind the Curtain | Dance Magazine www.youtube.com

