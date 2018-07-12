News Jul. 12, 2018 09:10AM EST
Three Swedish Choreographers Walk Into a Theater
Mats Ek and Ana Laguna in Memory. Photo by Lesley Leslie-Spinks, Courtesy Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo
Three generations of Swedish dancemakers—Mats Ek, Johan Inger and Alexander Ekman—pay tribute to filmmaker Ingmar Bergman this month at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. The youngest, Ekman, will no doubt tear up the stage in a solo called Thoughts on Bergman. Inger, whose Walking Mad wowed Ailey audiences last year, has made a work for four dancers titled 4 Karin. But it's likely that Ek's touching, oddly beautiful Memory, performed by Ek and his wife, Ana Laguna, will be the most fitting tribute to the great filmmaker. July 12–14, Salle Garnier, Opéra de Monte-Carlo. balletsdemontecarlo.com.