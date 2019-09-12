Powered by RebelMouse
Just for Fun
Courtney Escoyne
Sep. 12, 2019 01:11PM EST

10 Times Our Fave Ballet Dancers Made Turning Actually Look Easy

At this point, you'd think we'd all be used to the level of technical absurdity Daniil Simkin achieves when he's playing around in the studio. But then he did this:

...and now we're low-key appalled in the absolute best way.

After we picked our jaws up from the floor, we were inspired to dig up clips of some of our other favorite dancers turning like it's no big deal. Here are just a few standouts.

Going from triple fouettés to pulling in for six is just another day at the office for Isabella Boylston.

Maria Kochetkova makes the deceptively simple arabesque turns from the Kingdom of the Shades act look like, well, a dream.

An oldie but a goodie: Ashley Bouder was still knocking out super clean fouetté turns while very pregnant.

In case you were worried, Aran Bell didn't lose his mad turning chops between his "First Position" days and now.

