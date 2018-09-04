Dancers Trending Sep. 04, 2018 02:36PM EST
Cast Your Vote for Our 2018 Readers' Choice Awards
Alice Sheppard in DESCENT. Photo by MANCC/Chris Cameron
You nominated the best performances you've seen so far in 2018, and we narrowed them down to our favorites. Now it's time to cast your vote to decide who will be featured in our December issue!
Voting is open until September 17. Only one submission per person will be counted.
Related Articles Around the Web
pacific northwest ballet syncopated ladies ballet nacional de espana rubberlegz dance theatre of harlem collage dance collective kinetic light national ballet of canada the royal ballet houston ballet merce cunningham trust tu dance bon iver sonya tayeh the bengsons the joffrey ballet lyric opera of chicago ballet now documentary gravity hero documentary bobbi jene documentary madboots dance jacob's pillow ephrat asherie dance netta yerushalmy whim w'him keone and mari