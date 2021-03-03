Johnnie Cruise Mercer will teach and perform during the first BlackLight Summit virtual festival.

This New Virtual Festival Centers BIPOC and LGBTQ+ Artists

Lauren Warnecke
Mar 03, 2021

BlackLight Summit, a new initiative convening BIPOC and LGBTQ+ dance artists around themes of legacy, citizenship and scholarship, culminates in a virtual festival March 4–6. Hosted by the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland, the festival plans to offer classes, workshops and performances led by emerging contemporary dance artists.

In developing BlackLight, director Tariq Darrell O'Meally decided to specifically engage pre-professionals by housing the festival within a university setting and offering it for free during the school year. It's open to dancers from universities, local high schools and organizations that serve vulnerable communities. Over the virtual three-day summit, Los Angeles–based choreographer Micaela Taylor and Johnnie Cruise Mercer, of New York City, will teach classes and perform. Baltimore natives Candace Scarborough and Jamal Abrams will also curate an evening performance in partnership with Dance Place.

BlackLight is an evolution of Dimensions Contemporary Dance Festival, curated by O'Meally in 2019, which was created for the NextLOOK series at the Clarice to promote emerging artists of color based in the DC area.

O'Meally's aim from the start was to build something from scratch with BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals at the center. Planning for BlackLight was well underway when the pandemic and last summer's racial reckoning further exacerbated the needs of dance artists—particularly those of color—preparing to enter a field that may take years to recover.

"What's been really impressive about Tariq and why he's been such a valuable team member is that he thinks beyond dance," says the Clarice's acting executive director, Erica Bondarev Rapach. "Dance is his lens, but the conversations that we dream about happening at the Summit go beyond dance. That's what's really powerful about it."

Roundtable discussions intentionally put new, emerging, mid-career and established artists together to talk shop. The aim is to establish reciprocal relationships between generations of artists to tee up the next round of dance leaders.

The March event also marks the culmination of an eight-month career-readiness program pairing 15 mentors with students from 11 regional universities to assist them with transitioning into the dance field. "One of the things that I've been committed to is the notion of collective community and the overlap of artists from different generations," O'Meally says. "How do we build futures that don't look exactly like our pasts?"

Courtesy Harlequin
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

