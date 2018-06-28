Giveaways Jun. 28, 2018 01:43PM EST
Jun. 26, 2018 03:11PM EST
Dancers Trending
Jun. 28, 2018 10:46AM EST
For us, Cornejo's lines will always be #goals. Photo by Lucas Chilczuk, courtesy Cornejo
Whenever World Cup season comes around, Herman Cornejo is as happy as a kid on Christmas morning.
"Since I joined ABT 20 years ago, every time there's a World Cup, we are also at the Met," says the American Ballet Theatre principal. "It's the biggest event in soccer happening simultaneously with being able to dance on the Met stage!"
Like most Argentinians, Cornejo grew up playing "the beautiful game," first with his dad when he was little, then more seriously at school from ages 10 to 14. He was a natural, playing forward because he loved scoring. "For me, it was quite easy," he says. "But my passion for dance was stronger, so I had to stop playing to prevent any injuries."
Health & Body
Jun. 13, 2017 04:53PM EST
Few things are most frustrating than arriving at your summer intensive full of excitement—only to get injured, stuck sitting out on the sidelines and missing out on the experience you signed up for.
To help you avoid this disappointment, we tapped Daniel Cuttica, D.O., an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon with The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics and consultant to The Washington Ballet, for expert advice on how to keep your body healthy, safe and injury-free this summer.
Career Advice
Jun. 25, 2018 11:15AM EST
News
Jun. 27, 2018 03:11PM EST
Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie (front left) and her company in Odeon, which premieres at Jacob's Pillow this summer. Photo by Matthew Murphy, Courtesy Asherie
Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie is no stranger to Jacob's Pillow. The New York–based b-girl has performed on the famous Inside/Out stage and at the Doris Duke Theatre and has appeared several times as a guest artist with Dorrance Dance. The native Israeli returns this summer as the first recipient of the Jacob's Pillow Fellowship at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post (which includes a $15,000 grant, a weeklong Pillow residency and another residency at Long Island University)—and to premiere a new work, Odeon, with her company, Ephrat Asherie Dance.
You must be so excited to go to Jacob's Pillow again.
It's truly amazing to be somewhere where people value dance so much. There's a weight given to what we do that's special and not how the rest of the world tends to operate around art. It's like a dance fairyland.
Dancers Trending
Jun. 27, 2018 01:00PM EST
Nikolaj Hübbe, photo via kglteater.dk
Nikolaj Hübbe has a confession: "I love dancers, I love dancers," he tells me. "I could eat them for breakfast. With the cornflakes, with milk on them."
It's a few hours before his dancers perform at Jacob's Pillow, and he has the barely-contained excitement of a Labrador Retriever about to go on a walk.
Dancers Trending
Jun. 27, 2018 10:44AM EST
Photo by Don Norman @don_nor_man for L.A. Dance Project #camerasanddancers
Kaitlyn Gilliland has never been the kind of dancer who cares about taking the usual route. The former New York City Ballet dancer shocked the ballet world when she left the company just as her star was rising. Since then, she's been an in-demand freelancer, and most recently, a dancer with former colleague Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project. But not for long—after giving her final performance at the end of July, she'll head back to the East Coast to begin her MBA at Yale.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
What Wendy's Watching
Jun. 27, 2018 11:23AM EST
Sahar Damoni, PC Tamar Lamm
Do you ever imagine collaborating with a dancer or musician from a faraway place? Composer Andy Teirstein, professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, has made this wish come true for performing artists with his Translucent Borders project. Over the last three years he has brought dancers and musicians from Cuba, Israel, Greece and Ghana to experience other cultures. On June 29, this project culminates in a rich border-crossing event at the Jack Crystal Theater at Tisch.
Career Advice
Jun. 27, 2018 09:29AM EST
Opening AGMA to freelancers—while complex—is conceivable. Photo via Thinkstock.
Now more than ever, dancers are speaking up against abuses of power that have long been considered foregone conclusions. In many cases, these dancers are backed by a union and protected by solidarity. Union representation has traditionally been the purview of established companies, but many dancers working today are freelancers. As dance employment shifts away from the company model, how can independent artists advocate for themselves? Could unionizing ensure them fair treatment? Is a union for freelance dancers even feasible?
Just for Fun
Jun. 26, 2018 01:45PM EST
Uliana Lopatkina seconds before going in for the headbutt. Screenshot via @cloudandvictory Instagram.
Whether you're a die-hard sports fan or Team Bunhead all the way, Cloud & Victory (aka the dancewear company with the world's cheekiest social media) has found a way for everyone to enjoy this summer's World Cup.
Dance Training
Jun. 26, 2018 11:30AM EST
It can be hard to know where to start when you're in the studio alone. Photo by Erik Tomasson, courtesy SFB
Whether you're a dancer, a choreographer, or both, having time alone in the studio allows artists to grow in ways that class or rehearsal simply doesn't. Yet without other people around to tell you what to do or keep you accountable, it's easy to get stuck staring at yourself in the mirror, wondering where to begin.
Here's how to make the most of your studio time and avoid staring aimlessly back at your reflection:
Career Advice
Jun. 26, 2018 10:31AM EST
Packing cubes, emergency dance clothes and a bathing suit become essentials on the road. Photo by Keith Chan/Unsplash
Touring as a dancer can be the opportunity of a lifetime. But day-to-day life on the road doesn't always come easily.
Four dancers with experience on equity, non-equity, commercial and concert dance tours shared their travel tips and insider perspectives with Dance Magazine.
Advice for Dancers
Jun. 26, 2018 09:20AM EST
It's common for therapists to advise patients with eating disorders to distance themselves from people with similar struggles. Photo by Unsplash.
My best friend confessed that she's been avoiding me because of my eating disorder. She's scared of triggering her own eating issues that she's coming to grips with in psychotherapy. I feel horrible about getting so caught up in my problems that I didn't see what it was doing to her. While I'm glad we spoke about it (and I've made an appointment to get professional help, too), the awkwardness hasn't completely disappeared.
—Katherine, Boston, MA
Sponsored
