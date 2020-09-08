What to Read and Watch During Quarantine: Recommendations from Master Teacher Katiti King

Having a lighter dance schedule these days means more time to dive into your dance history— including the broader social and political issues that have influenced dancemakers past and present. Katiti King, a faculty member at Barnard College and Gibney in New York City, shares her list of who and what to read and watch right now.
Katiti King
George Goss, Courtesy King
Authors:
- Brenda Dixon Gottschild
- Sondra Fraleigh: Butoh: Metamorphic Dance and Global Alchemy
- K.W. Asante
- Ananya Chatterjea: Butting Out: Reading Resistive Choreographies Through Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and Chandralekha
- Mark Franko: Dancing Modernism/Performing Politics
- Gus Giordano: Anthology of American Jazz Dance
- Doris Humphrey: The Art of Making Dances
- Ann Dils: Moving History/Dancing Cultures: A Dance History Reader
- Maxine Sheets-Johnstone: The Phenomenology of Dance
- Maurice Merleau-Ponty: Phenomenology of Perception
- Michelle Alexander: The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness
- Bettina L. Love: We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom
- Ta-Nehisi Coates: Between the World and Me
- Arundhati Roy: The God of Small Things
Articles about movement embodiment:
- Dancing the Diaspora: Discovering the Influence of Traditional and Tribal African Dance in the History of African-American Social and Concert Dance in the Caribbean and the United States" by Kerri-Noelle Humphrey
- "Hula Space and its Transmutations," Joann W. Kealiinohomoku
- The Neurocognition of Dance: Mind, Movement and Motor Skills edited by Bettina Bläsing, Martin Puttke, and Thomas Schack
- "Neurocognitive Control in Dance: A Review" by Bettina Bläsing, Beatriz Calvo-Merino, Emily S. Cross, Corinne Jola, Juliane Honisch, and Catherine J. Stevens
Movies:
Many dance scenes are available on YouTube.
- African Dance: Sand, Drum, and Shostakovich (2002)
- An American in Paris (1951)
- The Red Shoes (1948)
- Sweet Charity (1969)
- Cabaret (1972)
- Stormy Weather (1943)
- Singin' in the Rain (1952)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- West Side Story (1961)
- Carlos Saura 's Flamenco Trilogy: Blood Wedding (1981), Carmen (1983) and El amor brujo (1986)
- Carmen Jones (1954)