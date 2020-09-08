Carlos Saura's Carmen (1983)

What to Read and Watch During Quarantine: Recommendations from Master Teacher Katiti King

Garnet Henderson
Sep 08, 2020

Having a lighter dance schedule these days means more time to dive into your dance history— including the broader social and political issues that have influenced dancemakers past and present. Katiti King, a faculty member at Barnard College and Gibney in New York City, shares her list of who and what to read and watch right now.

Katiti King

George Goss, Courtesy King

Authors:

Articles about movement embodiment:

Movies: 

Many dance scenes are available on YouTube.

