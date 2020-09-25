Friday Film Break: Far From The Norm's "Can't Kill Us All"

Dance the Vote<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf871348e6217fe81f3fb9de1da82ca8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q-SlGPjwhHk?start=424&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dance the Vote, based in St. Louis, Missouri, has commissioned a mix of local and national choreographers to create works intended to inspire participation in the election. The first few episodes, available on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgUZ5KjYawSeWsX4dp0uSHw" target="_blank">YouTube</a>, include groups like Versa-Style Dance Company and Heidi Latsky Dance, with more to come. </p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>Leading up to the presidential election, San Diego–based organization DISCO RIOT is presenting <a href="https://discoriot.org/move-american/" target="_blank">Move American</a>, a series of short dance films addressing social-justice, political and human-rights issues. New films will be released each Monday through November 2. One of these is Derion Loman's <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFZ0MlpDj7P/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank">"By any means necessary,"</a><strong> </strong>a visceral duet with Simon Greenberg that tackles voter suppression against a stark desert background.</p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>Paul Taylor Dance Company took to Instagram to pose a simple but poignant message: "To have a voice, we must vote!"</p>
Pro Dance League's Turnout the Vote
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDQzOTMyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTAxNjE3OH0.X1-mDwZfIt1YWM72ikc2hyt9mMiC3xUHCq_wsypP_LY/img.jpg?width=980" id="413fd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d47e2a0a29300f6851fdb24ba158f8cf" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Courtesy Pro Dance League
<p>Online dance-class platform Pro Dance League's election efforts are all about the numbers. Its goal? To register at least 1,000 new voters through its <a href="https://www.pdlstudio.net/turnoutthevote" target="_blank">Turnout the Vote</a> campaign. </p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>Choreographic incubator <a href="https://www.dancemagazine.com/dance-lab-new-york-2638934158.html" target="_blank">Dance Lab New York</a> has partnered with <a href="https://supermajority.com/" target="_blank">Supermajority</a>, a women's activism group, for an October 2 virtual fundraiser called Celebrating Freedom of Expression. The evening will be hosted by Misty Copeland and includes a first look at <em>Jeannette</em>, a brand-new musical based on the life of Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress. For an extra dose of inspiration,<strong> </strong>the event will feature choreography by Karla Puno Garcia, Karen Sieber and Yusha-Marie Sorzano. Tickets are available for purchase <a href="https://www.dancelabny.org/oct-2?utm_term=0_a4e6b9c1a7-ddbe4b3b14-137422181&mc_cid=ddbe4b3b14&mc_eid=36b7d8139e" target="_blank">here</a>. </p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>The dancers of American Ballet Theatre have taken to social media to remind us that voting isn't just about picking who will lead. It's about standing up for the issues that are most important to you. </p>
</div></blockquote></div><p>Whether you're voting by mail<strong></strong>,<strong> </strong>in person or dropping your ballot at an official box, Pacific Northwest Ballet doesn't want anyone to forget this final step: the celebratory voting dance. Exercising your right to vote is always cause<strong> </strong>for celebration. </p>