These 5 Dancers Took On The #bottlecapchallenge, and We Can't Get Over the Results
Oh, internet challenges... We don't know who starts them or where they come from, but we definitely love it when dancers get involved.
The past few weeks have seen the rise of the #bottlecapchallenge, which involves someone kicking the top off of a plastic bottle. The slow-motion videos show the cap neatly spinning off. Of course, everyone from dogs to celebs have tried their hand (er, foot?) at the challenge. But ballerinas have taken it to the next level. As far as we can tell, Cuban dancer Marlen Fuerte Castro was the first to add a ballet spin: fouetté turns.
We've rounded up some of our favorite dance takes.
Marlen Fuerte Castro
Marlen Fuerte Castro's focus and precision are remarkable. And, even better, she doesn't let the challenge stop her from finishing with an easy triple.
Petra Conti
Castro challenged international guest artist Petra Conti, who rose to the occasion. We love her giant, well-deserved smile when she finishes.
Alex Wong
"So You Think You Can Dance" all-star Alex Wong challenged Jennifer Garner, though she's yet to show us what she's got (Jennifer, we're ready whenever you are!).
Ashley Coupal
Orlando Ballet trainee Ashley Coupal was also inspired by Castro's skills. If Aquafina's marketing team is looking for a new model, we've found one!
Andrea Freitez
Venezuela-based ballet student Andrea Freitez took on the challenge as well, whipping out her own set of fouettés.
Ready to take on the #bottlecapchallenge? Tag us on Instagram; we'd love to see your version!
