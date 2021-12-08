Courtesy Graciano

Choreographer Francisco Graciano Shares His Breakfast Taco Recipe

Jennifer Stahl
Dec 08, 2021
Choreographer Francisco Graciano grew up in San Antonio before launching his lauded career with Paul Taylor Dance Company. So when he moved to Austin in 2020, he found himself wanting to reidentify with his Texas roots. One particularly tasty way to do that was by embracing his new city's favorite dish: the breakfast taco. "This recipe represents what I'm adding to my dance palette as an Austin artist," says Graciano. "As a Mexican American, I want to make cuisine rooted in this culture."

He adapted this breakfast taco from a friend's chicken taco recipe, swapping in eggs for the protein, then adding roasted red peppers. "My favorite thing to cook is breakfast," he says. "I could eat eggs with every meal."

Ingredients

  • 4 tortillas (Graciano prefers the HEB Mixla hybrid corn/flour tortillas)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 tomatillos, removed from husks and cut into cubes
  • 1 poblano pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (seeds discarded)
  • handful cilantro, roughly chopped
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tbsp milk
  • 2 tbsps roasted red peppers (fresh or canned)
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • Cotija cheese, to taste

Directions

  1. If you have a gas stove, put one tortilla directly on a burner on medium heat and flip when one side is brown. Repeat with all tortillas. Otherwise, wrap tortillas in foil and bake in oven at 425°F for about 5 minutes. Place in a folded towel to keep warm.
  2. To create the taco filling, heat olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Add garlic, tomatillos, poblano and half your cilantro. Cook for 8 minutes, until the tomatillos are softened.
  3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat eggs with milk.
  4. Reduce heat to medium and add roasted red peppers, salt and pepper. Stir occasionally for about 3 minutes.
  5. Transfer all ingredients from pan onto a plate and cover. Then add eggs to the pan and cook to scrambled on medium heat.
  6. Load each tortilla with eggs and add taco filling. Add more salt as needed. Top with rest of cilantro, grate or sprinkle Cotija cheese on top, and enjoy with a michelada or favorite breakfast beverage.


