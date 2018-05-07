- The Latest
From Balanchine To Broadway: Brittany Pollack On Her Carousel Debut
Among the many delights of the glorious Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel is watching New York City Ballet soloist Brittany Pollack make her radiant Broadway debut.
One of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2011, Pollack plays Louise, the daughter of the two leads Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan. She makes her entrance in the second act, dancing a solo ballet in an incandescent, shimmering yellow dress.
Her dancing shows the same expressive lyricism that regular NYCB-goers are accustomed to seeing at Lincoln Center. But Pollack has added a new component: She's now also acting, speaking lines that along with her dancing make the audience feel Louise's heartbreak and teenage yearning.
Pollack recently spoke with Dance Magazine about making her Broadway debut, working with old friends and making new ones.
What It's Like Dancing Justin Peck's Choreography
Pollack's debut is made even more notable by the fact that she's dancing choreography by fellow NYCB dancer and choreographer Justin Peck. "We've known each other since we were 14. And since he's become one of the resident choreographers at NYCB, I've danced in 10 of his ballets," says Pollack. This longtime friendship gave them both an immediate level of comfort.
"Her dancing has been a big source of inspiration for me ever since I began choreographing at NYCB," says Peck. "I'm always joking with her by saying that she is Tinkerbell to my Peter Pan!"
Justin Peck was nominated for a Tony for his choreography in Carousel. Photo by Julieta Cervantes, courtesy DKC/O&M
How the Process Has Been Different From Ballet
The biggest change to get used to has been performing the same role every night, says Pollack. "I have to find ways to keep my performance fresh," she says. She does this by playing around with her character, Louise. "Some nights I play her sad, some nights angry, some nights as a troubled teenager. I try to find a different motivation for each performance."
Becoming An Actress
Pollack's worked closely with acting coach Susan Batson, who also happens to be Nicole Kidman's acting coach. "She's helped me to explore the arc of my character, the free-spirited quality that she's inherited from her father, but also some of his darkness and confusion," says Pollack. "Kate Wilson, my dialect coach, has also been crucial in helping me, literally, to find Louise's voice."
On Her High-Profile Cast-Mates
"Everyone has been so down-to-earth and supportive," says Pollack. In particular, she says Renee Fleming, the opera star who plays Nettie Fowler, is always complimenting her after her dance sequence. And Pollack loves having NYCB principal Amar Ramasar in the cast. "We always warm up together before each performance. It feels like I'm back in the NYCB rehearsal room!"
Amar Ramasar plays Jigger Craigin. Photo by Julieta Cervantes, courtesy DKC/O&M
About That Controversial Scene When Billy Strikes Louise
In the #MeToo era, Carousel's depiction of domestic violence has become freshly controversial. Pollack offers her own interpretation of the relationship between her character and her violent father: "At first Louise isn't certain who this man is, he's a complete stranger to her. But as the interaction develops, she has a disquieting sense that this man is her father. When he slaps her hand, she is shocked and she rejects him. But later, during the graduation scene, she senses that this man is, in fact, her father and he's looking down on her and giving her his love. And she senses that her mother also feels Billy's presence. So, really, it's an epiphany for both of them.
On Costume Designer Ann Roth's Gorgeous Golden Yellow Rippling Dress
"Oh, I adore that dress!" Pollack says. "It just flows with me as I dance. And it's such a delight and honor to wear a costume designed by Ann. I feel like she pulled out all the stops for me. As soon as I put on the dress, I am Louise."
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
You can count on Mark Dendy to create a wild and crazy piece that eventually cuts to the heart of the matter. In this case, his New York premiere, Elvis Everywhere, is about our obsession with celebrities.
The piece was inspired by a monologue Dendy happened to see from when Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense, met Elvis Presley. He captures the absurdity of the moment and then some. Commissioned by American Dance Festival with further development at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and UC Santa Barbara, Elvis Everywhere is a collaboration with Dendy's longtime performer, designer and filmmaker, Stephen Donovan.
As an ensemble dancer in The Lion King, India Bolds, age 32, plays nine characters in every show, eight times a week. That's a lot of entrances and exits, costume changes and choreography to remember. But after five years of dancing in the production, she has the show down pat.
Dance Magazine followed her through a performance day to see what it takes to be in Broadway's third-longest-running production.
In 1995, when Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album stormed the airwaves, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui was a young dancer in Antwerp, Belgium, taking his first steps toward a genre-mixing, category-defying career. In 2018, with more than 50 choreographic works and two Olivier Awards, he takes on the choreography of Jagged Little Pill, the musical, premiering May 5 at American Repertory Theater.
When Michael Jackson turned into a bunny in the "Speed Demon" video—that's what did it for me. My older sister and I spent hours watching his tapes, trying to learn the choreography. I was 10 years old, growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, and whenever the music came on, I was moving.
I remember the first time I saw Memphis jookin in its true form. It was at the Crystal Palace skating rink in Memphis, and I saw a dancer named Bobo—he was incredible.
PC Tim Salaz, courtesy Lil Buck
Want to feel really old? Your fave dance crew from Center Stage has been reminding us that this week marks 18 years since the premiere of the greatest dance movie of all time. But no matter how many years have passed, it seems the cast is still divided on the whole Cooper-Charlie-Jody love triangle.
#TeamCharlie
American Ballet Theatre principal Stella Abrera kicked off the #TBT with a cute premiere pic alongside former ABT soloist and husband Sascha Radetsky. While Abrera doesn't actually make an appearance in the movie, Radetsky was one of the stars as Charlie, the American Ballet Academy student with a heart of gold.
American choreographer Meg Stuart, who is based in Brussels and Berlin, brings her wildly unpredictable choreography to the Skirball Center. For this production, Until Our Hearts Stop (2015), the international cast of six dancers and three musicians aims to recapture a sense of free play. But Stuart's version of "play" contains as much struggle and strangeness as delight. The dancers in her company, Damaged Goods, get tangled in a physical intimacy that can be either sensitive or bizarre. May 4–5. nyuskirball.org.