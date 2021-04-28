Take Class for Free With Some of the Biggest BIPOC Choreographers

There's a new, free way to take dance classes from some of the biggest dancers and choreographers without leaving home.
Spotlighting BIPOC artists and those from underrepresented populations in the dance world, "Share The Floor" allows dancers to study with masters like Savion Glover, Sergio Trujillo, Bill T. Jones, Ariana DeBose, Sasha Hutchings, Francesca Harper and more. Appropriately launching on International Dance Day—Thursday, April 29—the weekly series will stream for free on Broadway on Demand.
Veteran Broadway dancer Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom) hosts the first class, taught by Richard Riaz Yoder (Hello, Dolly), at 6 pm Eastern. Each session starts with a 10-minute instructor Q&A so dancers at home can learn more about them, their journey in the industry and inspirations. A 40- to 45-minute class, suited for all levels, follows.
A set schedule of when each choreographer will teach has not yet been finalized and additional guest artists will be announced as the program continues. Everyone involved is donating their time, including Open Jar Studios in New York City, where classes are filmed.
Broadway choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the mastermind behind "Share the Floor," has been working on this project with Mompoint and shoemaker Phil LaDuca for nearly a year. His goal was to make the program free and accessible so dancers all over the world could participate. Each class will premiere live, but Broadway on Demand will save each one so it can be viewed at any time. Gattelli hopes the series will help highlight the work of emerging choreographers like Yoder, and elevate their profile to producers and directors.