Jennifer Jancuska (center) in rehearsal. Photo by Full Out Creative, Courtesy Jancuska

Jennifer Jancuska's The BringAbout Puts Dance Into the Development of New Musicals

Sarah Parker
Nov 02, 2021

To Jennifer Jancuska, the possibilities of a new musical are best explored through collaboration and movement. Now the resident choreographer/dance supervisor of Hamilton on Broadway, she created Jennifer Jancuska + The BringAbout in 2016. Its residency program incorporates dance into the development process of new shows as they're still being written. Writers collaborate with The BringAbout's music team and performing artists as Jancuska leads them in the discovery of choreographic motifs, vocabulary and vibe. Having helped shape more than 25 new pieces, The BringAbout highlights the storytelling power of dance in theater.

How It Started

"I was really interested in having a community with other artists. How do we learn from each other, respect each other and celebrate each other while continuing to grow?"

What a Residency Includes

"Because the residency is only one or two days, it allows everyone to just jump in. We can all do it while doing other jobs. There's a freedom in connecting without expectations. We walk out with momentum that propels more ideas and conversations."

"Everybody in the room is standing and engaged, even the writers. No one is sitting back observing."

"The writers and I go through the script and find three moments we'd like to explore with dance as a narrative tool. Usually, that tends to be an opening number that sets up the world the story is going to live in, transitions that navigate the viewers through the show and one character who functions differently than the others."

Why Dance Should Be Part of the Process

"For writers, it helps to understand how dance can live within their script and support their story, so they don't overwrite or underwrite moments."

"If you bring movement into a piece as writers do their rewrites, they have tangible experience that can add to the imagination. And when they can articulate their ideas with vividness, producers will be more likely to get on board and say, 'Yes, let's dive in.' "

Already Making Moves

"The very first TBA residency was for Anne of Green Gables four years ago. We continued development by doing a video and a couple of songs, which eventually led to securing a full-scale workshop, and now we're going into production of the show next summer."

Her Plans for the Future

"My hope is that The BringAbout becomes a standard part of our industry's process of developing new shows. It feels very doable. I mean, it's one day! And it's a valuable storytelling resource."


Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
musicals jennifer jancuska broadway dance

Latest Posts

Inside one of Interlochen's brand-new dance studios. Courtesy Interlochen Center for the Arts
Badge
Interlochen Center for the Arts

Interlochen’s New Breathtaking Dance Center Is Ready for Class

After months of practicing in a cramped space at home, young dancers have dreamed of training in a spacious, airy studio. And when the facilities are as resplendent as the brand-new dance center at Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts, everyday technique class is to be savored.

The recently renovated and vastly expanded 26,000-square-foot Dance Center at Interlochen is now a world-class facility on par with those of premier conservatories and professional companies. Joseph Morrissey, Interlochen's director of dance, says a lot of careful thought went into the architecture: "This could not just be a building that dance is going to go into. This is a building that is made for dance." To build the best facilities for his students, Morrissey sought out Flansburgh Architects, the group behind the beautiful Perles Family Studio at Jacob's Pillow.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
interlochen performing arts high school performing arts boarding school conservatory
interlochen
July 2021