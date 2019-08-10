Why This Brooklyn Dance Company Is Putting on a Bike Tour
What does cycling have to do with dancing?
For Purelements: An Evolution in Dance co-founder Kevin Joseph, it's all about freedom: "That freedom of moving through space on a bike is the same freedom I feel when I'm dancing," he says. And that sense of freedom—whether it's in the studio or in the streets—is something that Purelements is determined to give to its East Brooklyn community.
Joseph got into competitive cycling late into his dance career. "I guess it was part of my midlife crisis," he jokes.
He'd always loved riding bikes, and when he noticed how few black men rode competitively, he decided to start entering local duathlon races (the sprint distance, which includes four miles of running and 10 miles of cycling). He took to it naturally—and ended up placing second in his age category more than once.
Part of his success was due to his dance background. He was already used to treating his body like an athlete, giving it the fuel it needs, pushing its limits to grow stronger and taking care of it to prevent injury.
"The other cyclists would see me stretching sometimes in the grass and be like, How do you know how to do that?" he says. "I'd tell them I was a dancer for 25 years. And then they would join me on the grass."
Bike East
Back at his day job as co-executive artistic director of Purelements, Joseph and his business partner Lakai Worrell were always looking for ways that the company could provide opportunities for their historically neglected East Brooklyn community "to see life in a different way," says Joseph.
For the past 13 years, that's mostly meant providing access to dance and arts in schools. But as Joseph began to get more into riding, he realized that while not everyone is a dancer or artist, we can all find a sense of freedom through being active.
So six years ago Purelements launched the Bike East Bike Tour & Active Lifestyle Fair, a free 20-mile community bike tour paired with a day of free group fitness classes. This year's edition takes place on August 19, starting in Linden Park, Brooklyn.
"I don't think communities like ours have been afforded the opportunity of emotional healing," says Joseph. "We've been stricken by a lack of resources for decades. People have been convinced that the only things that matter are that you go to work, put food on the table, make sure you're grinding."
He and Worrell are ready to see that change. "Whether it be dance, which is our sense of freedom and healing, or biking, if we can provide that access for our community, and give them a chance to pay attention to their physical and emotional health, that's our goal."
Just last week, SIX: The Musical—a new show, about the six wives of Henry VIII, that's seen wild success in the UK—announced it's officially coming to Broadway. Yes, it really is time for a pop-infused musical that delivers the skinny on the women whose fates read bluntly as: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
But before previews start February 13, 2020, SIX is continuing its out-of-town tryouts with a surprising twist: It will play aboard several Norwegian Cruise Line ships, beginning with the Norwegian Bliss September 1.
As a young dancer, I was taught that falling out of a relevé, even during class, was not an option. I was told to never, ever give up on it. "Die for it," my ballet master used to say.
I used to love, even dream, of being immersed in dance every day. But after 10 years of pushing myself beyond my limits as a full-time dancer, something started happening to me internally. My vision would get blurry, my body felt like I was spinning, and my ears would ring.
I did what I always did—I ignored the warning signs and pushed through it. I never wanted to look weak or incapable as a dancer, even if I was in a lot of pain. Even if I felt like I was going to pass out.
I began feeling this way every day. From what I can remember, that was when I started blacking out while I was dancing.
Paul Taylor American Modern Dance's annual Lincoln Center season will feature a free memorial performance on November 12 honoring Donald McKayle, who passed away in spring 2018 at age 87.
When I started writing about dance professionally a decade ago, the experience was akin to taking baby steps among giants. There was something profoundly humbling—not to mention terrifying—about reviewing a new Odette/Odile in the same pages as Clement Crisp, who saw his first performance in 1942 and famously quipped: "I want to hear from someone who has been to 500 Swan Lakes before they lift the pen."