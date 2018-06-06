- The Latest
Let's Talk About How Camille A. Brown Didn't Get a Tony Nom
As one of the most celebrated concert dance choreographers working today, a Broadway musical felt like a natural next step for Camille A. Brown. She'd already dabbled in choreography for musical theater and plays. Plus, she tells rich, vivid stories in her concert work about the struggles and triumphs of being a black woman in America today. So when we found out she would be choreographing the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, we were understandably excited. And she didn't disappoint.
But when the 2018 Tony Award nominations were announced last month, Brown wasn't on the list for Best Choreography. Four white men snagged the five nominations (Christopher Gattelli for My Fair Lady and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls and Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.) Most of the choreographers overall this season were white men, as is usually the case.
Are the Tonys the ultimate indicator of the best dance on Broadway? Definitely not. (In fact, we've even wondered if there are enough Tony voters out there with sufficient dance knowledge. Plus, they don't even televise the Best Choreography award during the ceremony.) Undeserving shows are sometimes nominated and inventive choreographers often left out. But this slight feels particularly erroneous.
Hailey Kilgore as Ti Moune in Once on This Island. PC Joan Marcus
Brown is one of the few black women who has ever choreographed for Broadway. People of color and women are still sorely underrepresented on creative teams across the Great White Way. So often even shows like Once on This Island that are populated by people of color are led by all-white creative teams. (The director, writer and composer of Brown's production are all white, and all her eligible colleagues on the creative team of this revival are nominated.)
Shows about people of color miss something essential when they are led by white creative teams. Case in point: Gattelli's resumé includes both the 2015 revival of The King and I, which has historically used white choreographers to appropriate Thai dances, and Amazing Grace, a short-lived show about a reformed slave trader that relegated its talented black actors to one-dimensional characters.
Brown's work for Once on This Island deserved a Tony nod regardless of the shows it was up against. But the playing field this year isn't particularly strong, with the exception of Peck's work on Carousel. Most puzzling is Hoggett's nomination for Harry Potter. Unlike his work on The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the movement in this play does nothing to further the plot, and mostly consists of actors swirling across the stage in their capes during scene changes. This makes Brown's omission feel all the more glaring.
But ultimately Brown's work should speak for itself—and it does. Her Once on This Island choreography is "electric," as The New York Times declared, yet is intricately woven with every other vibrant element of the show. Every moment tells us something about the characters; every step feels essential to moving the show forward. She allows her cast to interpret the movement as individuals in a way that doesn't diminish their strength as an ensemble.
It's also authentic: Brown studied with a "Haitian folkloric Afro-Cuban tutor," to learn about the djouba and orisha traditions that informed her choreography. And it has a higher purpose: "I don't think we see narratives of innocence through a black body as much as we should in the world," Brown told Dance Spirit. "If I want audiences to walk away with anything, it would be for them to see young, black female bodies as children, as women, as vulnerable, as precious and as worthy as any other."
In a season full of big-brand productions (Mean Girls, SpongeBob, Harry Potter, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville, Springsteen on Broadway) and revivals with questionable content in this #MeToo era (My Fair Lady and Carousel), Brown gave us a taste of daring authenticity. So why didn't the Tonys recognize her? As Theresa Ruth Howard explains in our recent cover story on Brown, lack of recognition is nothing new for black women: "[Brown] speaks frankly about being black and female in the world, the struggle to be seen and acknowledged, embodying the old adage about having to be twice as good to get half as much."
Whether you're a 2018 grad, a current student or you've been in the field for years, commencement speeches offer advice and encouragement for all of us. And when they're given by dance luminaries, even better. Last Friday, Liz Lerman addressed the class of 2018 at Bennington College, and her inspirational message—that's candid and even comical at turns—left us searching for other choreographers and performers who've spoken to students through the years. Here are a few of our favorite speeches.
What is the right flooring system for us?
So many choices, companies, claims, endorsements, and recommendations to consider. The more you look, the more confusing it gets. Here is what you need to do. Here is what you need to know to get the flooring system suited to your needs.
It's the end of a long season: Your body is exhausted, you're emotionally drained from back-to-back performances and you're feeling ready for some serious time on the couch.
But as soon as you start to relax, the doubts creep in. What will happen to my physique if I'm not in class? Will I lose muscle, flexibility or stamina if I'm not dancing?
Tiler Peck is coming to Hulu. Fans everywhere can catch her new documentary, called Ballet Now, starting on July 20. But Seattle residents will get a sneak peek at the Seattle International Film Festival starting tonight.
The film follows the New York City Ballet principal during her time directing the BalletNOW series at The Music Center in Los Angeles last July. And it's got some legit names behind it: The director is Steven Cantor, who's mostly known in ballet circles for directing Sergei Polunin's DANCER. And the producers include Paul G. Allen's Vulcan Productions, Cantor's Stick Figure Productions and none other than actress Elisabeth Moss, who stars in Hulu's hit "The Handmaid's Tale."
Dancers know they need to cross-train. But sometimes the last thing you want to do is trek to the gym, or throw down 30 bucks for another Pilates class.
That's where YouTube comes to the rescue. Of course, an online video can't offer the specialized guidance of an in-person instructor. But with virtually no equipment needed, these seven dancer-approved options are a super convenient way to fit in a workout right in your living room—for free.
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
In most classic stories, we root for the underdog. Ballet is no exception. We love hearing about dancers overcoming impossible odds, about the ones with bad feet and zero turnout rising to the top, about stepdaughter Cinderella slipping on those glittering pointe shoes and outshining everyone at the ball.
It's harder to gain sympathy when you're a prodigy or class favorite—a dancer who was born with a seemingly perfect body, who gets into all the summer intensives and who is always cast in leading roles. But with incredible gifts come particular challenges. Prodigies can sometimes feel awkward owning their talent while staying gracious among their peers, and may lose their sense of self in the pursuit of excellence. Dancers of this caliber often either ride on their talent or burn out early. Finding balance, both socially and physically, will best prepare you for professional life.
My hips have hurt for the past year. At first, the physical therapist told me it had to do with gripping my turnout. Later, the doctor said I'd torn the labrum in both hips. Rehab now focuses on turning in to heal my labra naturally and controlling my hypermobility to keep from gripping or letting my thigh bone slip partially out of the socket. It's helped a lot, but my right hip still hurts. Is this pain my destiny?
—Caitlyn, Cincinnati, OH
You've spent all spring preparing for this. You killed it in the audition, obsessed over the packing list, connected with your roommate on social media, and taken so many extra pointe classes that your Band-Aids need Band-Aids.
Bring on the summer intensive!
A summer spent studying with a well-known company or prestigious academy can be a highlight of a dance student's year. Showered with fresh input and exposed to new techniques, many dancers find a summer intensive to be an empowering, uplifting experience.
But what if it isn't?
American Ballet Theatre artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky's latest full-length, a reconstruction of Marius Petipa's Harlequinade, premieres tonight as part of ABT's spring season. Here's a glimpse of what it takes to produce a new ballet of this scale:
When the former Miami City Ballet principal Patricia Delgado retired last spring, at age 34, she had made few plans for the future. She knew she was moving to New York City to be with her boyfriend of several years (now fiancé), the extremely busy young choreographer Justin Peck. And she knew she wanted to keep dancing, though going to college was another option she was considering.
But that was about all she had set.