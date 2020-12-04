Friday Film Break: "Non—"

Like a port in a frantic storm of video content, "Non—" offers us 90 seconds to slow down. Directed by Jack Birtles and choreographed by Cassandra Kowitz, this short film juxtaposes the stillness of Kowitz's body with the calming, ever-present motion of water rippling in a lake.
On culture website Ignant, which premiered the work, writer Rosie Flanagan describes, "The piece is intended as an investigation into presence: In a world where we're buying coloring books in bulk to foster mindfulness, it is a pleasant reminder that there are other ways to be centered."