Watch Taylor Swift Dance with Idris Elba in This Behind-the-Scenes "CATS" Footage
Jellicle obsessives, rejoice: There's a new video out that offers a (surprisingly substantive) look at the dancing that went down on the set of the new CATS movie.
It's truly got everything. Francesca Hayward giving all kinds of gorgeous legs! Andy Blankenbuehler making several very intense faces! Les Twins being superhuman! Judi Dench giggling with Ian McKellen! Kolton Krouse doing a back handspring into a full layout! Tom Hooper earnestly discussing "digital fur technology"! Taylor Swift shoulder-rolling! Taylor Swift swing dancing (??) with Idris Elba! Taylor Swift fully making cat claws and meowing!
CATS won't hit theaters until December 20, but the first official trailer drops tomorrow. Here's hoping it includes lots more dancing—and a look at that digital fur technology.
- Taylor Swift gives fans first look inside 'Cats' movie ›
- What We Know About the Cats Movie So Far | Playbill ›
- #BTS of Cats on Broadway - Dance Spirit ›
- Which Cats Cat Are You? - Dance Spirit ›
- They're Making Another "CATS" Movie—with Brand-New ... ›
When Dr. Mae Jemison was growing up, she was obsessed with space. But she didn't see any astronauts who looked like her.
"I said, Wait a minute. Why are all the astronauts white males?" she recounts in a CNN video. "What if the aliens saw them and said, Are these the only people on Earth?"
It's no surprise that dancers make some of the best TED Talk presenters. Not only are they great performers, but they've got unique knowledge to share. And they can dance!
If you're in need of a midweek boost, look no further than these eight presentations from some incredibly inspiring dance artists.
As Dance Magazine editors, we admittedly spend more time than we'd like sifting through stock photography. Some of it is good, more of it is bad and most of it is just plain awkward.
But when paired with the right caption, those shots magically transform from head-scratchers to meme-worthy images that illustrate our singular experience as dancers. You can thank the internet for this special salute to dancer moods.
The Primetime Emmy Award nominations are out! Congrats to the seven choreographers who earned nods for their exceptional TV work this year. Notably, that work was made for just two shows, "So You Think You Can Dance" and "World of Dance."
And there was a particularly remarkable snub: While the dance-filled hit "Fosse/Verdon" earned 17 nominations across many of the major categories, Andy Blankenbuehler's fabulous Fosse remixes weren't recognized in the Outstanding Choreography field.
Here are all the dance routines up for Emmys: