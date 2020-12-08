Learn Center Stage's Iconic Jazz Choreo From Susan Stroman Herself

Madeline Schrock
Dec 08, 2020

If you've ever wanted to master the iconic jazz-class combo from Center Stage, now's your chance.

In celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary, choreographer Susan Stroman is teaming up with Broadway Dance Center and Open Jar Studios to lead a tutorial on the infectious "Higher Ground" routine for the first time ever.

Join Stroman, a decorated Tony winner, December 10 from 1 to 3 pm Eastern, as her work leaps from the silver screen to your Zoom room. She'll be accompanied by her associate, James Gray, and a bevy of Broadway dancers: Afra Hines (Hadestown), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Clyde Alves (On The Town), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Joshua Buscher (Big Fish).

After the master class, hang around for a Q&A with Stroman and Center Stage cast members Sascha Radetsky (Charlie), Debra Monk (Maureen's mother) and Priscilla Lopez (who led the movie's jazz class).

Register here for $25, and start practicing your pirouette drills so that you can "just forget about the steps" and "just dance the sh*t out of it!"

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
center stage susan stroman broadway dance center

Latest Posts

Stark Photo Productions, Courtesy Harlequin
Badge
Harlequin Floors

Why Your Barre Can Make or Break Your At-Home Dance Training

Throughout the pandemic, Shelby Williams, of Royal Ballet of Flanders (aka "Biscuit Ballerina"), has been sharing videos that capture the pitfalls of dancers working from home: slipping on linoleum, kicking over lamps and even taking windows apart at the "barre." "Dancers aren't known to be graceful all of the time," says Mandy Blackmon, PT, DPT, OSC, CMTPT, head physical therapist/medical director for Atlanta Ballet. "They tend to fall and trip."

Many dancers have tried to make their home spaces as safe as possible for class and rehearsal by setting up a piece of marley, like Harlequin's Dance Mat, to work on. But there's another element needed for taking thorough ballet classes at home: a portable barre.

"Using a barre is kinda Ballet 101," says 16-year-old Haley Dale, a student in her second year at American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She'd bought a portable barre from Harlequin to use at her parents' home in Northern Virginia even before the pandemic hit. "Before I got it, honestly I would stay away from doing barre work at home. Now I'm able to do it all the time."

Blackmon bought her 15-year-old stepdaughter a freestanding Professional Series Ballet Barre from Harlequin early on in quarantine. "I was worried about her injuring herself without one," she admits.

What exactly makes Harlequin's barres an at-home must-have, and hanging on to a chair or countertop so risky? Here are five major differences dancers will notice right away.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
ballet barre at-home practice warm up alignment harlequin floors
harlequin floors
December 2020