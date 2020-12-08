Learn Center Stage's Iconic Jazz Choreo From Susan Stroman Herself

If you've ever wanted to master the iconic jazz-class combo from Center Stage, now's your chance.
In celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary, choreographer Susan Stroman is teaming up with Broadway Dance Center and Open Jar Studios to lead a tutorial on the infectious "Higher Ground" routine for the first time ever.
Join Stroman, a decorated Tony winner, December 10 from 1 to 3 pm Eastern, as her work leaps from the silver screen to your Zoom room. She'll be accompanied by her associate, James Gray, and a bevy of Broadway dancers: Afra Hines (Hadestown), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Clyde Alves (On The Town), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story) and Joshua Buscher (Big Fish).
After the master class, hang around for a Q&A with Stroman and Center Stage cast members Sascha Radetsky (Charlie), Debra Monk (Maureen's mother) and Priscilla Lopez (who led the movie's jazz class).
Register here for $25, and start practicing your pirouette drills so that you can "just forget about the steps" and "just dance the sh*t out of it!"