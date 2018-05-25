- The Latest
Choreographers and Muses
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
But it's the movement of these young dancers that truly inspires Travis. "When I'm by myself making up a phrase, these are the people I envision executing the choreography," says Wall. "My body doesn't do what theirs can do."
When asked which specific young dancers he puts in the category of his muses, Travis praised Timmy Blankenship, Lex Ishimoto (SYTYCD Season 14 Winner), Lucy Vallely, Jake Tribus, Findlay McConnell, Megan Goldstein, Morgan Higgins and Tate McRae.
"These dancers, these artists are individuals," Wall says about his list of muses, "They take my structure and they completely exceed my expectations, which inspires me to go even further. Each piece would look different on each person in this group, and that's so inspiring to me because it elevates my work. It inspires me to be a better choreographer and creator in every possible way."
When Tate McRae and Timmy Blankenship were asked how it felt to be considered a muse by an award-winning choreographer like Wall, they were overcome with appreciation. "It's absolutely surreal," says McRae, "because Travis is one of my biggest role models and mentors. It's so exciting because he inspires me so much." Blankenship says, "As a young male dancer, I grew up watching Shaping Sound and Travis on 'So You Think You Can Dance'. He's the biggest reason I was inspired at such a young age, and ten years later, here I am with him as my inspiration. It's amazing to think that I'm also one of his."
When asked if either of them felt pressure knowing Travis considers them muses, both Tate and Timmy say that when they're in the moment of working with Travis, they don't feel any pressure at all. "I think with choreographers like Travis," says McRae, "the energy in the room is so inspiring, and motivation is bouncing back and forth between the dancer and choreographer. It becomes not about dance moves anymore, but you get lost in the story you're telling the audience." Blankenship adds, "Travis's work comes from a place of encouragement. He pushes me to be the best possible version of myself."
Further cultivating these relationships and sharing them with other dancers and choreographers is a driving goal of The Travis Wall Experience which is a new Intensive being offered at DancerPalooza in San Diego this year from July 24-29th.
"I think opening up the door to not only my creation process with dancers," says Wall, "but making it our creative process for everyone at the Intensive will be exciting for everyone. The Travis Wall Experience is about encouraging people to take the base and structure of choreography and then remove the feeling of what they think is possible and allow themselves to be pushed in different directions."
Of course, that's how Travis works with his muses and the unique aspect of this new Intensive. "I think there's going to be a lot of student choreography," says Wall, "a lot of opportunities for the students to create for themselves and put that together into one large performance."
Tate and Timmy will also be attending the Intensive and each of them has their own set of reasons for choosing The Travis Wall Experience. Timmy is intrigued by the title of the intensive. "I want an Experience," he says, "I am beginning to explore choreographing and I know this experience with Travis can open up a lot of doors for young dancers like me."
Tate is looking forward to not only working with Travis, but also several of the other choreographers on the faculty for The Travis Wall Experience. "So many of the choreographers that will be there are huge inspirations of mine," says McRae, "People like Jason Parsons, Lauren Adams, Al Blackstone and Mandy Moore. They're amazing people in the industry and it's super exciting that we're getting offered this Intensive."
For Travis, he hopes that during this week of performance and choreography work he can allow young dancers a more in-depth and detailed look into the process he uses as a creator. "For me it's about coming up with that idea, pushing the boundaries of it and following inspiration whenever it comes to create a story with only movement," says Wall, "And sometimes you might find, you are your own muse."
Season 2 of World of Dance is almost here! The new season officially kicks off on Tuesday on NBC, and it's bringing a whole new crew of talented dancers with it (plus, some old favorites). Dance pro judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo are back, too, with Jenna Dewan serving as the show's host.
Obviously we'll be watching, but just in case you're not completely sold, here's why you're not going to want to miss out:
JLo Might Be Performing
Earlier this week, JLo (who serves as the show's executive producer) posted this insane promo clip to her Instagram. Dancing to a mashup of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and her new single "Dinero," JLo reminded us all of her dance skills while also leading us to believe she might just hit the stage herself for a performance.
Considering we practically live in our dance clothes, there's really no such thing as having too many leotards, tights or leggings (no matter what our mom or friends say!). That's why we treat every sale as an opportunity to stock up. And thanks to the holiday weekend, you can shop all of your dancewear go-tos or try something totally new for as much as 50% less than the usual price.
Here are the eight sales we're most excited about—from online options to in-store retailers that will help you find the perfect fit. Happy Memorial Day (and shopping)!
25% Off Danskin
Now through Monday, Danskin's site will automatically take 25% off your entire purchase at checkout. Even new items like their Pintuck Detail Floral Print Sports Bra and Pintuck Detail Legging (pictured here) are fair game.
On the occasion of its 70th anniversary, the Ballet Nacional de Cuba tours the U.S. this spring with the resolute Cuban prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso a the helm. Named a National Hero of Labor in Cuba, Alonso, 97, has weathered strained international relations and devastating fiscal challenges to have BNC emerge as a world-class dance company. Her dancers are some of ballet's best. On offer this time are Alonso's Giselle and Don Quixote. The profoundly Cuban company performs in Chicago May 18–20, Tampa May 23, Washington, D.C., May 29–June 3 and Saratoga, New York June 6–8.
Some dancers move to New York City with their sights set on a dream job: that one choreographer or company they have to dance for. But when Maggie Cloud graduated from Florida State University in 2010, she envisioned herself on a less straightforward path.
"I always had in mind that I would be dancing for different people," she says. "I knew I had some kind of range that I wanted to tap into."
"The sun may be shining brightly, but we are not in a very sunny mood today!" said New York State assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal during yesterday's rally for the Artists of Ailey.
The dancers and stage crew are demanding increased wages and more comprehensive benefits, what they have termed "reaching for the standard" and "fair wages."
Pain is an inevitable part of a dancing life and dancers have a high tolerance for it, according to Sean Gallagher, a New York physical therapist whose practice includes many professional performers. "So when dancers complain, it really means something," he says.
But women and men experience pain differently, and tend to be treated for it differently as well. Female dancers need to understand those differences before they go to a doctor, so they can make sure they get treated promptly and effectively.
Since December an interim artistic leadership team has been guiding New York City Ballet, and in January, Peter Martins officially resigned. But only now has the search for Martins' permanent replacement begun. Here's what we know about how the process will unfold.
Rebecca Warthen was on a year-long assignment with the Peace Corps in Dominica last fall when a storm started brewing. A former dancer with North Carolina Dance Theatre (now Charlotte Ballet) and Columbia City Ballet, she'd been sent to the Caribbean island nation to teach ballet at the Dominica Institute of the Arts and in outreach classes at public schools.
But nine and a half months into her assignment, a tropical storm grew into what would become Hurricane Maria—the worst national disaster in Dominica's history.
Sidra Bell is one of those choreographers whose movement dancers are drawn to. Exploring the juxtaposition of fierce athleticism and pure honesty in something as simple as stillness, her work brings her dancers to the depths of their abilities and the audience to the edge of their seats.
We stepped into the studio with Sidra Bell Dance New York as they prepare for their upcoming season at New York Live Arts.
A few weeks ago, American Ballet Theatre announced the A.B.T. Women's Movement, a new program that will support three women choreographers per season, one of whom will make work on the main company.
"The ABT Women's Movement takes inspiration from the groundbreaking female choreographers who have left a lasting impact on ABT's legacy, including Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp," said artistic director Kevin McKenzie in a press release.
Hypothetically, this is a great idea. We're all for more ballet commissions for women. But the way ABT has promoted the initiative is problematic.