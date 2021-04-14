Lex Ishimoto teaching a class for CLI Studios

Jordan Richbart, Courtesy CLI Studios

Free Streaming Friday: 5 Classes from CLI Studios to Benefit the AAPI Community

Madeline Schrock
Apr 14, 2021

To honor the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, online dance platform CLI Studios is hosting a free, virtual event that will get you moving.

This Friday, April 16, starting at 2 pm Pacific, CLI Studios presents the livestream of "Movement Speaks," five classes featuring prominent artists from the AAPI community.

Tune in via YouTube for the following lineup (all times Pacific):

  • 2:15–2:35 pm: Jazz progressions with USC Kaufman alumni Justin Pham
  • 2:45–3:15 pm: Intermediate low-fly with "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 14 winner, Lex Ishimoto, who will share a combination set to "Passport" by Masego
  • 3:30–4 pm: "Manifest Your Goals" session with Mel Mah, filmmaker, yoga teacher and former dancer
  • 4:15–5 pm: Advanced hip hop with Kinjaz dance group co-creator Anthony Lee, who will teach choreography set to "2U" by David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
  • 5–5:30 pm: Cypher with the Kinjaz

In lieu of class fees, CLI Studios encourages participants to consider donating to the Asian American Arts Alliance, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, AAPI Women Lead, or the Asian Mental Health Collective.

