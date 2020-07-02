Congrats to "Lying Together," Our June Video of the Month Contest Winner

In "Lying Together," dancers from Hong Kong Ballet perform Corey Baker's eclectic choreography at a series of visually striking locales across Hong Kong.
Jul 02, 2020
Noor Eemaan, Courtesy Jacob's Pillow
News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in May and June 2020
Here are the latest promotions and appointments, plus notable awards and accomplishments from the last two months.
Comings & Goings<p><strong>Ma Cong</strong> has been named associate artistic director at Richmond Ballet. He will serve in an adjunct capacity before joining full-time in 2022.</p><p>New Zealand Dance Company has appointed <strong>Victoria Colombus</strong> and <strong>James O'Har</strong><strong>a</strong> co-artistic directors, and <strong>Janine Dijkmeijer</strong> executive director, beginning part-time in June and full-time in 2021.<strong></strong></p><p><strong>Annette Shun Wai</strong> has been appointed artistic director of the OzAsia Festival.</p><p><strong>Bobby Asher</strong> has been appointed director of Duke Performances, effective Sept. 1.</p><p><strong>Jared Redick</strong> has been appointed interim dean of dance at University of North Carolina School of the Arts.</p><p>At National Ballet of Canada, <strong>Spencer Hack</strong> and <strong>Siphesihle November</strong> have been promoted to first soloist, <strong>Hannah Galway</strong> to second soloist.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQzMjgzMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NTQxMTk4Mn0.Ho2ckOXphLsL8jsbNz7tr_ruSxI-mj0d6ja0Fds7wyE/img.jpg?width=980" id="51274" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ba32e7004203d15f0734a9f0cdd633c1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Siphesihle November, a young Black man with spiky hair, wearing a black henley shirt, looks cooly at the camera." />
Siphesihle November
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy National Ballet of Canada
<p><strong>Elena Lobsanova</strong> will join Miami City Ballet as a principal, <strong>Hannah Fischer</strong> as a principal soloist, beginning with the 2020–21 season.</p><p><strong>Julian McKay</strong> will <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/julian-mackay-san-francisco-ballet-2646255300.html" target="_blank">join San Francisco Ballet as a principal</a>, beginning with the 2021 season.</p><p>Longtime Atlanta Ballet dancer <strong>Nadia Mara</strong> has left the company to join National Ballet of Uruguay as a principal.</p><p><strong>Caili Quan</strong> has left BalletX to pursue choreography. <strong>Savannah Green</strong> and <strong>Ashley Simpson</strong> have joined the company. <strong></strong></p><p><strong>Sarah Ricard Orza</strong> has retired from Pacific Northwest Ballet.</p><p><strong>Jane Moss</strong> will step down from her position as artistic director of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in August.</p><p><strong>Louis Robitaille</strong> will step down from his post as artistic director of Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal in June 2021.</p>
Awards & Honors<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQzMjg0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODkzNTIyNX0.oSsffsbx_47yNrgYDi-jz2_Awal3zm9a4Ux9M3vAN9k/img.jpg?width=980" id="80c04" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8774049abfadf2fce33984862e04e74b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Karen Sherman stands on what appears to be a blank stage in dark jeans and a white t-shirt, wearing an angular wooden contraption with a silver chain dangling from the left side on her chest." />
Karen Sherman
Aaron Rosenblum, Courtesy C4 Global Communications<p><strong>Karen Sherman</strong> was among the recipients of a Herb Alpert Award for the Arts, which comes in the form of a $75,000 grant.</p><p><strong>Ronald K. Brown</strong> was awarded the 2020 Jacob's Pillow Dance Award, which includes a $25,000 unrestricted cash prize.</p><p><strong>Sonya Tayeh</strong> received the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography for <em>Moulin Rouge! The Musical</em>.</p><p>Australian Ballet physiotherapist <strong>Dr. Susan Mayes</strong> has been named a member of the Order of Australia.</p><p><strong>Colleen Smith</strong> has received the 2020 Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts, which includes a $10,000 prize.</p><p>Performance Garage has named <strong>Joe González</strong> its 2020–21 DanceVisions' Resident Artist.</p><p>The <strong>International Association of Blacks in Dance</strong> received a $50,000 Recordings at Risk grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources, to fund its Preserving the History and Legacy of Black Dance in America archive digitization project.</p><p>Recipients of Hewlett 50 Arts Commissions, each of which comes in the form of a $150,000 grant, include <strong>Joanna Haigood</strong> (with Dancers' Group), <strong>Ishmael Houston Jones</strong> (Circo Zero), <strong>Margaret Jenkins</strong> (Margaret Jenkins Dance Company), <strong>Yayoi Kambara</strong> (Japanese American Citizens League), <strong>Liz Lerma</strong><strong>n</strong> (Green Music Center), <strong>Patrick Makuakāne</strong> (Nā Lei Hulu | Ka Wēkiu), <strong>Prumsodun Ok</strong> (Center for Empowering Refugees and Immigrants and ARTogether), <strong>Alleluia Panis</strong> (Filipino-American Development Foundation), <strong>Vanessa Sanchez</strong> (Brava! for Women in the Arts) and <strong>Amara Tabor-Smith</strong> (EastSide Arts Alliance).</p><p>At the 2020 Association of Teaching Artists Awards, <strong>Nai-Ni Chen</strong> received the Distinguished Service to the Field Award.</p><p>Recipients of the Dora Mavor Moore Awards for the 2019–20 season included <strong>Rock Bottom Movement</strong> (Outstanding Production and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, <em>hollow mountain</em>), <strong>Crystal Pite</strong> (Outstanding Original Choreography, <em>Angels' Atlas</em> for National Ballet of Canada), <strong>Jay Gower Taylor</strong> (Outstanding Achievement in Design, <em>Angels' Atlas</em>), <strong>Josh Martin</strong> (Outstanding Performance by an Individual, <em>Leftovers</em>), and <strong>Eliot Britton</strong> and <strong>Rick Sacks</strong> (Outstanding Original Sound Composition, Red Sky Performance's <em>AF</em>).</p>
