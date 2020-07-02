Congrats to "Lying Together," Our June Video of the Month Contest Winner

Dance Magazine
Jul 02, 2020

In "Lying Together," dancers from Hong Kong Ballet perform Corey Baker's eclectic choreography at a series of visually striking locales across Hong Kong.

Latest Posts

Noor Eemaan, Courtesy Jacob's Pillow

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in May and June 2020

Here are the latest promotions and appointments, plus notable awards and accomplishments from the last two months.

