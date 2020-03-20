A Timeline of Canceled Performances in the Wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic

On this week's episode of The Dance Edit Podcast, we said it would be nearly impossible to give you a full rundown of the performance cancelations that have been announced in the wake of the coronavirus. With that in mind, we still wanted to present a list that can hint at the scope of the impact this pandemic is having on our community, if only for the historical record.
This is by no means a complete timeline, and by its very nature will likely remain incomplete. But if you canceled or postponed a show, or otherwise know of a canceled professional production not listed below, send me an email at cescoyne@dancemedia.com.
In the meantime, check here for a list of performances that have been made available to watch online, and here for the most up-to-date list of resources.
February 23, 2020
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago cancels the remainder of its European tour, including performances in:
- Cremona, Italy (Feb. 24–26),
- Ferrara, Italy (Feb. 27–28),
- Trieste, Italy (Feb. 29–March 2), and
- Trento, Italy (March 3–4)
March 7, 2020
San Francisco Ballet cancels remaining performances of George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, scheduled to continue through March 15.
March 9, 2020
Paris Opéra Ballet cancels the evening's George Balanchine mixed bill performance.
Columbia University, New York University and Juilliard cancel all public events through the end of the month, including performances at Barnard and NYU Skirball.
March 10, 2020
New York City Ballet withdraws from scheduled appearances at London's Sadler's Wells as part of the Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines program, March 19–21. Justin Peck's Rotunda is replaced by Natalia Osipova in Iván Pérez's Flutter.
American Ballet Theatre postpones performances of Romeo and Juliet, scheduled for April 3–4 at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Festival.
March 11, 2020
Paris Opéra Ballet cancels all performances through April 15, including its Balanchine mixed bill (March 12–April 10) and the POB School's end of year production (March 25–30).
Pacific Northwest Ballet cancels performances of its One Thousand Pieces double bill (Alejandro Cerrudo's work by the same name and David Dawson's A Million Kisses to my Skin, March 13–22) and Beauty and the Beast (March 15–22).
ODC/Dance postpones its spring season (March 26–April 5) and cancels its ODC/Dance Downtown Gala.
Duke Performances cancels its presentations through April 20, including American Ballet Theatre's March 26–29 performances of Giselle.
Opera Ballet Vlaanderen (Royal Ballet of Flanders) cancels all performances taking place in its theaters through April 30, including a mixed bill of works by Akram Khan, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Crystal Pite (March 13–18).
San Francisco Ballet cancels performances of its Ballet Accelerator program (March 24–April 4, featuring Helgi Tomasson's 7 for Eight, the premiere of Cathy Marston's Mrs. Robinson and David Dawson's Anima Animus) and its Present Perspectives program (March 26–April 5, featuring Yuri Possokhov's Classical Symphony, Benjamin Millepied's Appassionata and the company premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's The Seasons).
March 12, 2020
All Broadway theaters shut down through April 12.
New York City Center cancels events through the end of March, including Flamenco Festival 20/20 (March 27–April 5).
Lincoln Center suspends performances on its campus for the remainder of March.
REDCAT postpones all performances through April 12, including the premiere of Rosanna Gamson/World Wide's Sugar Houses (March 25–29) and Rianto's performances of his Medium (April 10–11).
The Mondavi Center cancels public events through March 31, including a March 13 performance by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
The Public Theater in New York City cancels all events through April 12, including preview performances of Lorin Latarro–choreographed new musical The Visitor (March 24–May 10, opening night April 15).
Chicago's Auditorium Theatre cancels all performances through April 12, including appearances by American Ballet Theatre in Giselle (March 19–22) and Shen Yun (April 2–5).
The Harris Theater for Music and Dance cancels all performances through April 12, including Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's performances of Decadance/Chicago (March 12–15) and Giordano Dance Chicago's spring series (April 3–4).
Houston Ballet reschedules its Forged In Houston program, featuring choreography by Jorma Elo, Christopher Bruce and Trey McIntyre, from March 12–22 to May 21–31, replacing its From Houston to the World program.
March 13, 2020
Raphael Xavier's March 20 presentation of Sassafrazz: From Roots to Mastery at the University of St. Joseph's Autorino Center is postponed to the 2020–21 season, date to be determined.
Tom Gold Dance cancels its April 1–2 performances at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.
Signature Theatre cancels performances through March 30, and pushes back the premiere of the new musical Camille Claudel by one week to March 31.
The Gabriella Foundation postpones its Block Party performance fundraising event to May 3.
New York Live Arts suspends all public events through March 31, resulting in the cancelation of:
- a Live Feed In-Process performance of Ashley R.T. Yergen's CU*T CU*TEMPORARY (March 13),
- a work-in-progress showing of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in Deep Blue Sea at MASS MoCA (March 21), and
- Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's performance of Curriculum at Mana Contemporary (March 25).
Postponed for a later date are:
- the premiere of Abby Z and The New Utility's RADIOACTIVE PRACTICE (March 18–21),
- the premiere of Colleen Thomas' light and desire (March 23–25), and
- performances of Lakaï Dance Theatre's The Block: An Afro-Musical.
National Ballet of Canada cancels performances of Alexei Ratmansky's Romeo and Juliet at home in Toronto (March 11–22) and on tour to Ottawa (April 2–4).
The March 21 premiere of DREAMING OF 1975, featuring Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, is postponed, with a planned premiere date set for July 11.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater suspends tour performances, first through March 31 (Dallas, March 13–14; Los Angeles, March 18–22; Palm Desert, March 25; Las Vegas, March 27–28) and then extends the cancelations to planned appearances in Boston (April 30–May 3). Ailey II's New York season (March 25–April 5) is canceled, with tentative plans to reschedule for later in the spring.
Hedwig Dance's cancels performances of Lightplay, March 13–15.
Stephen Petronio Company postpones its 2020 Benefit Gala, scheduled for May 12, until early fall. The company's May 12–17 appearances at The Joyce Theater remain unchanged.
NW Dance Project postpones its spring gala, scheduled for March 28, replacement date to be announced. The company's April 23–25 performances remain unchanged.
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company cancels events through March 31, including its March 20 Annual Benefit Party. The company's April 9–11 performances remain unchanged.
Minnesota Dance Theatre postpones April 3–5 performances of The Enchantment, new dates to be announced.
Dixon Place cancels all performances through April 4.
The Tank suspends all performances through April 14, comprising 109 performances by 37 companies.
The Wallis cancels all performances through the end of March.
The Joffrey Ballet indefinitely postpones all remaining performances in the 2019–20 season, including Winning Works (March 20–22) and Don Quixote (April 22–May 3).
Milwaukee Ballet postpones performances of triple bill PUSH, featuring works by Darrell Grand Moultrie, Aleix Mañé and Alejandro Cerrudo, scheduled for March 26–29, to the 2020–21 season.
Chicago's Links Hall suspends public events through May 1.
The Joyce Theater suspends all performances through March 31, including remaining Scottish Ballet performances (March 13–15), Lyon Opera Ballet in Trois Grandes Fugues (March 18–22) and Malpaso Dance Company (March 24–29).
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre postpones its Here + Now program, scheduled for March 20–29. The company's 50th Anniversary Festival Gala, scheduled for April 4, is left in flux.
Ballet Idaho cancels performances of its Light/Dark program, featuring works by Alejandro Cerrudo, Lar Lubovitch, Ricardo Amarante and Craig Davidson (March 13–14).
March 14, 2020
homeLA postpones all spring events.
CORNINGWORKS postpones the premiere of THE TIPPING POINT—what would it take for YOU to leave home? from March 18–29 to Sept. 16–27.
March 15, 2020
American Midwest Ballet postpones performances of Swing, Swing, Swing! scheduled for April 4 and 11.
Sarasota Ballet canceled its performances of Sir Frederick Ashton's Romeo and Juliet, scheduled for March 27–28.
March 16, 2020
Sonia Plumb Dance Company cancels performances of The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0, scheduled for March 20–22.
DanceWorld Stuttgart postpones from April 17–19 to Nov. 20–22.
Sadler's Wells cancels all performances at its three theaters for a minimum of 12 weeks, with plans to resume presenting on June 9. This includes:
- remaining performances of Message in a Bottle, scheduled through March 21,
- Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines,
- BalletBoyz in a double bill featuring works by Xie Xin and Maxine Doyle,
- Phoenix Dance Theatre in Black Waters,
- Aljaž Skorjanec and Janette Manrara's Remembering The Oscars program,
- the premiere of Akram Khan's Creature for English National Ballet,
- Jonathan Burrows' Rewriting,
- the inaugural Sadler's Wells Digital Edition,
- Northern Ballet in Kenneth Tindall's Geisha,
- Breakin' Convention 2020,
- Rosas in Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker in The Six Brandenburg Concertos,
- a double bill featuring Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring performed by African dancers and Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo in a new work, common ground[s], and
- Rambert in a revival of Lloyd Newson's Enter Achilles
The Harris Theater for Music and Dance extends cancelations through May 10, including Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch in Palermo, Palermo (May 1–3) and Ballet Chicago's mixed bill with works by Balanchine, Daniel Duell and Ted Seymour (May 9).
London's Royal Opera House closes its doors and cancels all performances (including those of The Royal Ballet and at the Linbury Theatre) with immediate effect.
Juilliard cancels all public performances through May 23.
March 17, 2020
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater suspends further tour performances (Berkeley, March 31–April 5; Seattle, April 18–19; San Antonio, April 22; Houston, April 24–25; Amherst, April 28), with hopes to reschedule for the fall.
Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo cancels performances of its Balanchine-Ek-Maillot mixed bill (April 23–26).
Sarasota Ballet cancels the remainder of its 2019–20 season, which was meant to close with its April 24–25 Beyond Words program.
No)one postpones remaining performances of AMEND, meant to run March 7–April 25, until further notice.
Barkin/Selissen Projects postpones performances of Accidental Suite, scheduled for March 20.
Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal cancels the remainder of its March and April tour dates to theaters in France, Switzerland, Serbia, Italy and Spain.
Park Avenue Armory cancels the premiere of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's Deep Blue Sea, scheduled to run April 14–25.
New Ballet's emerging artists program, Fast Forward, is postponed from March 28 to June 7 by Hammer Theatre Center.
Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute postpones its March 25–26 performances at Triskelion Arts.
Martha Graham Dance Company postpones all performances, including the Graham Studio Series (scheduled for March 24–25) and its New York City Center season (April 22–26).
The Bolshoi Theatre closes through April 10, including scheduled performances of The Sleeping Beauty, La Bayadere, Giselle and The Pygmalion Effect.
San Francisco Ballet cancels the remainder of its performances in the 2020 season, including Balanchine's Jewels (April 15–21) and Helgi Tomasson's Romeo and Juliet (May 1–10).
Houston Ballet suspends all performances and events through the end of April.
Kansas City Ballet suspends all performances and events through the end of its season on May 17, including the rescheduling of its New Moves program from March 26–29 to September and the cancelation of its Celts program (May 8–17, featuring works by Lila York, Edwaard Liang and George Balanchine), second company performances and spring school performances.
Ballet Theatre of Maryland suspends the remainder of its 2019–20 season, including its Innovations program scheduled for April 17–18, 25–26.
Michigan Opera Theatre cancels the remainder of its spring season, including performances by American Ballet Theatre in Swan Lake (April 16–19).
March 18, 2020
New York Live Arts postpones its Live Ideas 2020 Gala from March 30 to the week of Oct. 12.
Nevada Ballet Theatre cancels performances of Coppélia, scheduled for May 2–3.
Baryshnikov Arts Center cancels all performances through the end of April, including the New York premiere of Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come (April 8–10).
NYU Skirball indefinitely postpones the final four performances of the 2019–20 season:
- North American premiere of Carolina Bianchi's LOBO (Wolf) (April 3–4),
- Premiere of MADBOOTS DANCE's Holy (April 10–11),
- Premiere of Pavel Zuštiak's HEBEL (April 17–18), and
- the North American premiere of Les Ballets C de la B's Requiem Pour L (May 1–2).
Red Bull Dance Your Style cancels qualifiers in New Orleans, Boston, Denver and Houston, and indefinitely postpones finals in Washington, D.C. (April 23–25).
Spectrum Dance Theater postpones all performances and events through the end of April, including the premieres of POOL (April 2–5) and After (April 9–11) as part of the Race & Climate Change Festival (tentatively rescheduled for fall 2020).
Ballet Arizona and Estrella Mountain Community College cancel Dancing Across the Valley program (March 23).
Cincinnati Ballet cancels Bold Moves (April 23–25) and Director's Cut (April 30–May 2) programs. In their place, select repertory from each is slated for a new combined program, BOLD MOVES PLUS, July 23–25. Family Series: Snow White (March 28–April 5) is postponed to the 2020–21 season.
The Bolshoi Ballet postpones encore screening of Romeo and Juliet from March 29 to June 7.
The Grange Festival cancels its 2020 edition, at which Company Wayne McGregor and Birmingham Royal Ballet were scheduled to appear July 10–11.
New York University Tisch School of the Arts indefinitely postpones all performances for the remainder of the semester.
March 19, 2020
Nashville Ballet cancels the remainder of its 2019–20 season, including its Modern Masters triple bill featuring works by Christopher Bruce, Christopher Wheeldon and Paul Vasterling (April 24–26) and its Emergence program featuring works by eight rising choreographers (May 14–17).
The Wallis cancels or postpones all performances through the end of May, including:
- Heidi Duckler Dance's The Chandelier (April 15–18),
- the premiere of The Minghella Project (April 18–May 2), and
- performances by DIAVOLO/Architecture in Motion (May 14–16).
BodyVox postpones its NINETEEN*TWENTY program, scheduled for April 30–May 3, to December 2020.
March 20, 2020
Tero Saarinen Company postpones the premiere of Broas & Nyberg's Truths That Never Were (March 20, 22 and 29).
LIFT Festival cancels its 2020 edition, June 2–July 11. The biennial will return in 2021.
Dixon Place cancels all programming through April 20.
City Ballet of San Diego postpones performances of Romeo and Juliet from May 8–10 to Nov. 6–8.
Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater cancels the 44th American Spanish Dance & Music Festival, June 19–21.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts cancels all performances and events through May 17, impacting the start of American Ballet Theatre's annual spring season at the Metropolitan Opera House (scheduled to begin May 11).
Grand Rapids Ballet cancels the remainder of its 2019–20 season, including performances of Christopher Stowell's A Midsummer Night's Dream (April 24–26, May 1–3).
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre indefinitely postpones performances of its Balanchine + Tchaikovsky program (April 17–19) and cancels its engagement at New York City's Joyce Theater (April 28–May 3).
Birmingham Royal Ballet cancels remaining performances of Swan Lake (through April 4).